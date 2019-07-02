Texas Man Accused of Pleasuring Himself In Front of a Child and Mother at Walmart

Someone's taking the crazy Walmart stories out of Wichita Falls.

This past Sunday at a Walmart in Houston off of North Freeway, police were called to the scene about a freaky incident. Witnesses saw Tomas Hernandez following a mother and her son as they were shopping. When they turned around, they saw Tomas pleasuring himself.

A Walmart employee also witnessed Thomas doing this as well. Police were called and the suspect was arrested on sight. Thomas Hernandez is now facing a felony charge of indecency with a child.