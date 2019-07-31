Texas Police Save Nine-Year-Old From Human Traffickers

Police came to the rescue of a young boy who was allegedly going to be sold into human trafficking.

On Tuesday, a nine-year-old boy was kidnapped in San Antonio. Overnight, around 12:30 this morning, officers located the boy and his kidnapper in an HEB parking lot. Officers blocked the vehicle and successfully got the boy safely out. Police said the suspect was trying to sell the boy in Laredo or Eagle Pass.

Homeland Security lead the investigation and thanked the San Antonio Police Department in aiding their investigation. The suspect is facing charges of kidnapping and human trafficking. The boy was not seriously hurt from this ordeal.