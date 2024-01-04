Texas Rangers Awesome Theme Nights for 2024 Announced

Plan on seeing your World Series champion Texas Rangers this year? May want to go on one of these nights to score some exclusive Rangers merch.

Texas Rangers Announce Theme Nights for 2024

The Rangers will have 81 home games at Globe Life Field for 2024. If you enjoy planning a trip when something besides the baseball game is going on. You may want to go on these nights. Please note, special tickets must be purchased for some of these nights to get the merch. More details on the Texas Rangers website.

