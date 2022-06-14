Texas Spearfisher Catches Monster Fish Near Port Aransas

Get our free mobile app

If you're aiming to catch the big fish, it seems as though Texas is the place to do it right now.

Just last month we reported on a Texas fisherman who caught a 300-pound Alligator Gar somewhere in the Houston bayou. This week we're learning about a huge catch out in the Gulf of Mexico. Texas spearfisher Braden Sherron caught what reportedly could be a world-record fish near Port Aransas this month.

The Facebook page for Port Aransas Fishermans Wharf announced that Sherron's catch could be both a Texas and World Record Cubera Snapper. The Cubera Snapper weighed in at 137 pounds and was caught on June 3rd, 2022 in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Houston Chronicle reported that prior to Sherron's catch, the largest recorded Cubera caught was back in 2007 and weighed in at 124 pounds. That fish was caught near Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Sherron is a Texas-based outdoorsman with a good following on YouTube:

A Texas-based outdoorsman, Sherron poked his Cubera with the use of a spear gun. On his YouTube channel, which has more than 24,000 subscribers, Sherron documents his many spearfishing and angling exploits in the Gulf of Mexico. Recent videos on the channel show Sherron spearing grouper in deep water near offshore oil rigs. His videos have garnered over three million views since 2014.

Congratulations to Braden Sherron for his giant, potentially record-setting catch. It will probably inspire a few more people to get out and go fishing and see what they could catch, whether it's the big one or just a story about the big one that got away.

