Texas Tech Establishes Memorial Fund for Fallen Police Officer

Texas Tech University has established its own fund to help citizens donate money to the family of the police officer who was shot on Monday.

Officer Floyd East, Jr. was killed by a Texas Tech student who had stolen a gun. He is survived by his wife, Carmen and his two daughters.

While a GoFundMe was initially set up for donations, on Wednesday, Texas Tech University set up a new donation site on the TTU.edu website. Click here to go to the TTU memorial fund webpage .