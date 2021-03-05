‘Texas Thaw’ Car Show & Races at Wichita Raceway Park This Wknd

If Thursday evening's After Hours Artwalk showed me anything, it's that we're ready to get out of the house and do things again. Especially if it's something mostly outside where we can still keep a little distance between ourselves and the other attendees.

Fortunately, things are beginning to happen around town again. There was the Arts Alive! Home & Garden Festival last weekend, this week's Artwalk, and this weekend's Texas Thaw Car Show & Drag Race at the Wichita Raceway Park.

Wichita Raceway Park is a 1/8 mile drag strip adjacent to the Monarch Motor Speedway circle track and in addition to regular weekend racing action they host special events from time to time. Texas Thaw will be there this weekend with a car show and drag racing action starting at 6:00 Friday evening and running until the racing is done on Saturday night.

Texas Thaw events involve pre 1973 vehicles like dragsters, funny cars, gassers, super stocks, mini-bikes, wheelie cars and more.

Texas Thaw via Facebook

Fans of motorsports will love the fact that you're really up close to the action at tracks like this, and it's not every day you get to see these vintage racers and hot rods in action. Here's some video of last year's event in Denton, Texas.

Spectator tickets to the show and races are just $15 for adults with kids 12 and under getting in free. Wichita Raceway Park has a concession stand so you've covered if you get hungry.

Wichita Raceway Park is located at 1633 FM369 North, in Iowa Park, just a few minutes outside of Wichita Falls.