Texas Toddler Orders a Massive Amount of Cheeseburgers on DoorDash

Get our free mobile app

A Texas toddler is showing the rest of the world that it's actually pretty simple to use the DoorDash app. And boy, did he use it to order a massive amount of cheeseburgers.

The 2-year-old boy from Kingsville, Texas was in cheeseburger heaven after his mom, Kelsey Golden, handed him her phone to keep him busy. It's something just about every parent does from time to time.

Kelsey thought her son Barrett was just playing around with the phone and taking pictures, but that wasn't the case. Instead, Barrett found the DoorDash app and ordered 31 cheeseburgers from McDonalds, according to CBS8:

While some parents may have been upset at the situation, Golden decided to use the delivery as an act to to be generous. She took to Facebook to give the burgers away to anyone who wanted them, and ended up receiving some responses. "There's somebody coming in ten minutes to pick some up, but I don't know how many she wants," Golden said. Despite having offers to take some of the cheeseburgers off her hands, Golden said that she intends to take preventive measures to make sure the situation never happens again. "I guess I need to hide the app or something because Door Dash is not protected," Golden said.

That's a lot of burgers, and sadly, not one mention of the delicious French Fries that McDonald's has. Little Barrett still has a lot to learn when it comes to Happy Meals and fries. To be honest though, he looks pretty happy in this Facebook post.

As you can see above, the family didn't eat all the burgers. Instead, they gave the burgers away.

14 Things Lubbock, Texas Is Best Known For When you think of Lubbock, you think of these things.

67 Best Restaurants in Small Towns in West Texas