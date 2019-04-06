Texas Will Be Getting Their Own Margaritaville Resort Very Soon

Time to enjoy a cheeseburger in paradise.

I have literally no idea how Jimmy Buffett was able to turn his music into this multi-million dollar business venture. He has Margaritaville restaurants and resorts throughout the world. If you have been wanting to go to one, you're in luck. Coming in 2020, the first Margaritaville resort in Texas with an incredible location on Lake Conroe.

“This resort will be a welcome escape for those in Texas’s major metropolitan areas and beyond, offering a lakeside paradise dedicated to relaxation, fun, adventure and the Margaritaville state of mind.” The resort will feature 360 guestrooms, a golf course, spa, signature dining options and more. Guests can stay in rooms located in a 20-story hotel tower or a waterfront villa.

The resort will make updates to an existing 18-hole golf course, tennis facilities, restaurants, pools, spa, and meeting space .