Texas Woman Lived With Decaying Mother’s Corpse for Three Years

This sounds like something out of a horror movie.

Over in Seguin, Texas, local police were doing a Child Protective Services call for a fifteen-year-old child at the residence of Jacqueline Crayton. Jacqueline Crayton's daughter and granddaughter live on the property, but police were unable to find Jacqueline at first. During the investigation, one of the bedrooms had a decaying corpse in there.

That corpse is Jacqueline Crayton and her dead body had been there for some time. Investigators believe Jacqueline fell several years ago, they estimate around 2016. No one came to the aid of Jacqueline and she died on the floor. Everyone just went about their lives with a dead body in one of the bedrooms.

Delissa Crayton, Jacqueline's daughter is facing a felony charge of injury to a child under 15 because police believe her daughter suffered from living in the two-bedroom home with her grandmother's decomposing corpse.

While her grandmother decayed in one of the bedrooms, the teenage daughter shared the other bedroom with her mother, police said. The teenager has been placed with family members, police said. The investigation is ongoing and police are expected to make further charges against Delissa Crayton, who is already facing up to 20 years and a fine of up to $10,000.