Listen to the Entire 1983 Concert From the Clash in Wichita Falls

When you think of a punk rock concert, a lot of places come to mind. Wichita Falls, Tx probably isn't at the top of that list. That didn't stop one of the most legendary punk rock bands of all time from coming to town though.

It was actually on this day, May 19th, in 1983 that Memorial Auditorium heard London calling and The Clash played right here in Wichita Falls. Amazingly, the show was also recorded by someone and the audio is pretty good quality. You can actually listen to the entire show the band played that night in 1983.

The band played for about an hour and a half and the set included their hits like 'Rock The Casbah,' 'Should I Stay or Should I Go,' and 'London Calling' as well as some interesting cover songs. Here's the full set list for the show:

Garageland This Is Radio Clash Train in Vain Rock the Casbah (White Man) In Hammersmith Palais Lost in the Supermarket Spanish Bombs Death or Glory The Guns of Brixton Clampdown Know Your Rights Somebody Got Murdered The Sound of Sinners Brand New Cadillac (Vince Taylor and His Playboys cover) Police on My Back (The Equals cover) I Fought the Law (The Crickets cover) London Calling Straight to Hell Should I Stay or Should I Go The Magnificent Seven Police and Thieves (Junior Murvin cover) Hate & War I'm So Bored With the U.S.A.

