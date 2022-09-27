The Democrats’ Plan to Destroy America

This article is an opinion piece from Bill Lockwood. Catch American Liberty with Bill Lockwood weekly at 11 a.m. Saturdays on NewsTalk 1290.

There is no other way to slice it — when a nation’s border is erased, and the populace of that nation is taxed by an unconstitutional welfare-system that includes re-distributing our money to every illegal immigrant who crosses that absent-border — the demise of the nation is at hand. But this is exactly what the Democrat plan has been, led by cognitively-challenged President Joe Biden.

The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) has released the figures that Americans are going to shell-out an additional $20.4 billion annually to cover the costs of the more than two million people President Biden has released into the interior of America (or were not apprehended) since he took office. This dollar figure is in addition to the $140 billion per year burden on taxpayers to provide benefits and services for the long-term illegal alien population that is already here.

Angie Wong of the New York Post reported in February of this year that, having spent several days on the “border” and witnessing the Biden Administration’s “illegal-immigration crisis,” she found that the Border Patrol “has changed from an enforcement agency to a concierge service.”

Worse still, she writes that “the southern border of the United States has become a suggestion, a line that vanishes a little more each day.” Even worse than that is the fact that not only is President Biden flagrantly violating U.S. law each and every day, but is now “actively working with the cartels and coyotes, coordinating on 'when and where' drop-offs will happen.”

America has not “lost control” of the border, as is widely supposed. The Biden Administration lawlessly and willingly gave it away to the criminal Mexican cartels. What we have lost control of is the government itself which is in active war against the American people.

This is why it would make no difference if President Biden or Vice President Kamal Harris were to go to the border to see for themselves the human catastrophe that is there, as so many conservatives have wished they would do. President Biden knows what is occurring, and it is going according to plan.

Targeting Americans

With an open-invitation from President Biden to all peoples of the world to crash America, including Middle East terrorists and suspected terrorists; drug-pushers and child-traffickers; violent gang members and cartel leaders; released prisoners from South American jails; murderers and weapons-dealers — one might think that the Department of Homeland Security would be working overtime to apprehend these elements. But you would be wrong.

Instead, both the FBI and the DHS are sighting-in their weaponry against conservative American citizens who question whether the Biden Administration is legitimate or lawfully oppose the current government’s policies or question the integrity of elections. The following is an advisory from the DHS, which was issued Feb. 7 on the department's website. The DHS is headed by Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas.

The United States remains in a heightened threat environment fueled by several factors, including an online environment filled with false or misleading narratives and conspiracy theories, and other forms of mis- dis- and mal-information (MDM) introduced and/or amplified by foreign and domestic threat actors. These threat actors seek to exacerbate societal friction to sow discord and undermine public trust in government institutions to encourage unrest, which could potentially inspire acts of violence. Mass casualty attacks and other acts of targeted violence conducted by lone offenders and small groups acting in furtherance of ideological beliefs and/or personal grievances pose an ongoing threat to the nation.

There you have it. Targeted as “terroristic threats” are those disseminating “misinformation” and “disinformation.” Any party that “undermines public trust in government institutions” is a terrorist. “Sowing discord” - like the truckers in Canada - is a punishable offense.

And the strongest Republican response to this tyranny is milquetoast Mitch McConnell’s “wait until the next election” rhetoric. We are in trouble.