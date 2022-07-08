The Mount Rushmore of Dallas Sports Athletes

4

I want this to be clear. I wanted to put Pudge Rodriquez here. When I think of Nolan Ryan, I don't picture a Texas Rangers uniform. He has played for the Mets, Angels, and Astros. So why did I change my mind? Well in my research, I discovered that Nolan Ryan is the reason why the Rangers got their new stadium in 1994. The old Arlington Stadium was very outdated at the time and sometime around 1988 the Rangers began looking for places to build a new stadium. They had talks about moving them out of Arlington. Around that same time, the Rangers signed Nolan Ryan. 65% of voters approved the deal to raise taxes to help build a new stadium in 1991. Many say if it wasn't for Nolan signing with the team to renew interest in the Rangers that stadium would not have been built in Arlington. I am not saying the Rangers would have left Texas, but they would have been out of Arlington according to some folks. It's tough to have more of an impact than keeping a team in their city. Ryan never got to pitch in the new Ballpark, but he had one hell of a career. When he called it a day he was the final MLB player that started their career in the 1960's to retire from that decade. The Rangers were able to get some iconic Ryan moments, his 5,000th strikeout was as a Ranger. Two of his no hitters were thrown as Ranger, which also makes him the oldest to ever do that. Plus for a period of time he was the Rangers president and CEO. Like I said at the beginning, I think Pudge deserves this spot more. Nolan did play more years for the Angels and the Astros than he did as a Ranger. It's a tough one to pick between, but I think Nolan is the safe pick.