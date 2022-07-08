The Mount Rushmore of Dallas Sports Athletes
You have the ability to pick one player from every franchise, who are you going with? These are my top four.
When making a Mount Rushmore for Dallas sports, I will like to say coaches are ineligible. Tom Landry would have to make it for the Cowboys then. The man who was literally the only coach in the franchise for almost three decades. Some of these you would think are obvious, but I had actually had a difficult decision with three of the four. One to me is set in stone forever.
- 1
Roger Staubach-Dallas Cowboys
As someone who grew up in the 90's not picking one of those players does hurt my soul a little bit, but if you look at the history of the Dallas Cowboys the America's team started rolling with him. The Dallas Cowboys popularity started in the 70's when Roger's teams were rolling. Earning the nicknames, Roger the Dodger, Captain Comeback, and my personal favorite Captain America. Roger is a Vietnam vet and was not just a great leader on the field, but off it as well. He would help out his former teammates with jobs in his real estate company when they didn't have the easiest transition out of the NFL looking for work. Although Troy Aikman has more Super Bowls, I think Staubach is considered THE Dallas Cowboys Quarterback.
- 2
Dirk Nowitzki-Dallas Mavericks
Could it honestly be anybody, but Dirk? As of right now, no. However, if our young superstar Luka Doncic keeps the pace he is going at, maybe one day he will replace Dirk. The key to that, staying with the franchise. Dirk was one of the most loyal athletes I have ever seen in my life. At no point did I ever think he was leaving Dallas. You can tell, he wanted to win HERE and nowhere else. Although technically drafted by the Bucks, Dirk never played anywhere, but Dallas. He took several pay cuts throughout the years to help sign players to the team, just trying to bring championships to Dallas. That 2011 championship against the 'Big' three in Miami is still amazing thing all these years later.
- 3
Mike Modano-Dallas Stars
Not up for debate with this one. Mike Modano is the greatest American born offensive player in NHL history. Maybe Chicago's Patrick Kane will pass him, but right now it is Modano. The crazy thing to me, Mike Modano played for the Dallas Stars til 2010. He was on the team for so long, he actually moved with the franchise back in 1993. He was on the Minnesota North Stars since 1988. My only complaint with Modano, he finished his career with Detroit. Yes I know the Stars did one of those one day contracts so he could 'retire' as a Star. Modano only has one championship with the Stars and he wanted one more to close out his career so why not go with the team that had the longest consecutive streak of making the playoffs at the time. He only played one season with the Red Wings, but it still hurt seeing him in that red and white.
- 4
Nolan Ryan-Texas Rangers
I want this to be clear. I wanted to put Pudge Rodriquez here. When I think of Nolan Ryan, I don't picture a Texas Rangers uniform. He has played for the Mets, Angels, and Astros. So why did I change my mind? Well in my research, I discovered that Nolan Ryan is the reason why the Rangers got their new stadium in 1994. The old Arlington Stadium was very outdated at the time and sometime around 1988 the Rangers began looking for places to build a new stadium. They had talks about moving them out of Arlington. Around that same time, the Rangers signed Nolan Ryan. 65% of voters approved the deal to raise taxes to help build a new stadium in 1991. Many say if it wasn't for Nolan signing with the team to renew interest in the Rangers that stadium would not have been built in Arlington. I am not saying the Rangers would have left Texas, but they would have been out of Arlington according to some folks. It's tough to have more of an impact than keeping a team in their city. Ryan never got to pitch in the new Ballpark, but he had one hell of a career. When he called it a day he was the final MLB player that started their career in the 1960's to retire from that decade. The Rangers were able to get some iconic Ryan moments, his 5,000th strikeout was as a Ranger. Two of his no hitters were thrown as Ranger, which also makes him the oldest to ever do that. Plus for a period of time he was the Rangers president and CEO. Like I said at the beginning, I think Pudge deserves this spot more. Nolan did play more years for the Angels and the Astros than he did as a Ranger. It's a tough one to pick between, but I think Nolan is the safe pick.