The Satanic Temple Plans to Battle Texas on New Abortion Law

I wrote a blog this morning about how Lyft drivers in Texas could be charged for driving a woman to an abortion. In that I said, I don't like to talk about abortion because it is a hot topic. No matter what I say on the issue, it will upset some folks. Well allow me to talk about it once again because a very strange story popped up today.

The Satanic Temple of Massachusetts is planning to fight back against its members who reside in the state of Texas. They claim their members should be allowed religious exemption from Texas' new abortion law. SB 8 “imposes an undue burden on the ability of TST (The Satanic Temple) members to undergo the Satanic Abortion Ritual” within the first 24 weeks of pregnancy, the group said.

“I am sure Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton – who famously spends a good deal of his time composing press releases about religious liberty issues in other states – will be proud to see that Texas’s robust religious liberty laws, which he so vociferously champions, will prevent future Abortion Rituals from being interrupted by superfluous government restrictions meant only to shame and harass those seeking an abortion,” Satanic Temple spokesperson Lucien Greaves said in a statement.

The Satanic Temple is a non-theistic religion, which means its members don’t believe in a devil or the supernatural, but instead use the image of Satan to symbolize resistance against tyranny. We all knew that this new law was going to divide people, but I didn't see The Satanic Temple joining in on the battle this week.

As with any new law, it will come down to that first person that is officially charged in the crime. We will see what happens then.

