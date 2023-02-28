If you think of Texas, your mind might instantly wander to cowboys, rodeos, and southern charm

But did you know that the Lone Star State has produced some of the most talented and captivating actresses in Hollywood?

Get our free mobile app

These women have proven that Texas is not just about boots and hats but also about breaking barriers and making it big in the entertainment industry.

Here are the top 5 money-earning actors from the Lone Star State!

These are The Top 5 Money-Earning Actresses From Texas Top 5 Money-Earning Actresses From Texas

These are The Top 5 Money-Earning Actors From Texas The Top 5 Money-Earning Actors From Texas