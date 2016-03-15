What’s Happening This Week in Wichita Falls?

Below is the list of events from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls the week of March 14, 2016.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

TUESDAY MARCH 15

The Music Series Presents Pianist Paul Lewis

Time: 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm | Price: $25, senior citizens & military $22.50

WEDNESDAY MARCH 16

Lake Wichita Revitalization Fundraiser at Chili's

Time: 4 pm - 9 pm

The Faculty Forum Series at MSU

Time: 7 pm - 9 pm | Price: FREE

THURSDAY MARCH 17

Gypsy at the Backdoor Theatre (March 17, 18, 19)

Time: 7:30 pm | Price: $19 adults, $17 Military, Seniors 55+, and Students, $10 kids

FRIDAY MARCH 18

Northlight Art Gallery - Troy Kinney Kelley at Kemp Center for the Arts

Hours: Monday – Friday 9:00am – 5:00pm, Saturday 10:00am – 4:00pm

Wichita Falls Wildcats vs. Amarillo Bulls

Time: 7 pm | Price: all tickets $5

Wind Esemble Concert at MSU

Time: 7 pm - 9 pm | Price: FREE

8 Minute Fall, As Above/So Below, The Kept at Iron Horse Pub

Time: 9 pm - 11 pm

Josh Abbott Band at Denim & Diamonds

Time: 10 pm - 1 am | Price: $12 adv, $15 day of

SATURDAY MARCH 19

A Spring Affair at the MPEC (March 19 & 20)

Time: 9 am - 5 pm | Price: FREE

2016 Wheels & Thrills Expo

Time: 10 am - 5 pm | Price: $2 adults, children 12 and under free

Studio Saturdays at the Kemp Center for the Arts

Time: 10 am - 12 pm | Price: FREE

Little Baron's Ball at Red River Cow Palace

Time: 11 am - 2 pm | Price: $20 per child, adults free

Decorative Soldering at Kemp Center for the Arts

Time: 11 am - 2 pm | Price: $55

Creature Feature at River Bend Nature Center

Time: 1 pm - 2:30 pm

Red River Intertribal 8th Annual Benefit PowWow at Texas National Guard Armory

Time: 2 pm - 9 pm | Price: FREE

Von Stomper, Randall King Band at Iron Horse Pub

Time: 9 pm - 11 pm

License to Carry Class with Point Blank CHL

Time: 8 am - 2 pm | Price: $85

SUNDAY MARCH 20

Bit of History at Museum of North Texas History

Time: 2 pm - 3:15 pm | Price: FREE

Open Ice Skating at Kay Yeager Coliseum

Time: 3 pm - 5 pm | Price: $8 with skate rental, $6 with your own skates

Sunday Series Race #1 at Red River Speedway

Time: 3 pm - 10:30 pm | Price: $15, $5 kids 6-11, 5 and under free

If you have an event you would like included on the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!