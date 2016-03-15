What’s Happening This Week in Wichita Falls?
Below is the list of events from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls the week of March 14, 2016.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
TUESDAY MARCH 15
The Music Series Presents Pianist Paul Lewis
Time: 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm | Price: $25, senior citizens & military $22.50
WEDNESDAY MARCH 16
Lake Wichita Revitalization Fundraiser at Chili's
Time: 4 pm - 9 pm
The Faculty Forum Series at MSU
Time: 7 pm - 9 pm | Price: FREE
THURSDAY MARCH 17
Gypsy at the Backdoor Theatre (March 17, 18, 19)
Time: 7:30 pm | Price: $19 adults, $17 Military, Seniors 55+, and Students, $10 kids
FRIDAY MARCH 18
Northlight Art Gallery - Troy Kinney Kelley at Kemp Center for the Arts
Hours: Monday – Friday 9:00am – 5:00pm, Saturday 10:00am – 4:00pm
Wichita Falls Wildcats vs. Amarillo Bulls
Time: 7 pm | Price: all tickets $5
Wind Esemble Concert at MSU
Time: 7 pm - 9 pm | Price: FREE
8 Minute Fall, As Above/So Below, The Kept at Iron Horse Pub
Time: 9 pm - 11 pm
Josh Abbott Band at Denim & Diamonds
Time: 10 pm - 1 am | Price: $12 adv, $15 day of
SATURDAY MARCH 19
A Spring Affair at the MPEC (March 19 & 20)
Time: 9 am - 5 pm | Price: FREE
2016 Wheels & Thrills Expo
Time: 10 am - 5 pm | Price: $2 adults, children 12 and under free
Studio Saturdays at the Kemp Center for the Arts
Time: 10 am - 12 pm | Price: FREE
Little Baron's Ball at Red River Cow Palace
Time: 11 am - 2 pm | Price: $20 per child, adults free
Decorative Soldering at Kemp Center for the Arts
Time: 11 am - 2 pm | Price: $55
Creature Feature at River Bend Nature Center
Time: 1 pm - 2:30 pm
Red River Intertribal 8th Annual Benefit PowWow at Texas National Guard Armory
Time: 2 pm - 9 pm | Price: FREE
Von Stomper, Randall King Band at Iron Horse Pub
Time: 9 pm - 11 pm
License to Carry Class with Point Blank CHL
Time: 8 am - 2 pm | Price: $85
SUNDAY MARCH 20
Bit of History at Museum of North Texas History
Time: 2 pm - 3:15 pm | Price: FREE
Open Ice Skating at Kay Yeager Coliseum
Time: 3 pm - 5 pm | Price: $8 with skate rental, $6 with your own skates
Sunday Series Race #1 at Red River Speedway
Time: 3 pm - 10:30 pm | Price: $15, $5 kids 6-11, 5 and under free
