This Weekend is Free Fishing Day in Texas!

Want to go fishing and not have to get a license? Here is your opportunity.

Every year the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announces their free fishing day. This takes place the first Saturday in June every month throughout the entire state of Texas. The Texas Parks and Wildlife hope this encourages folks to get out and enjoy the outdoors in our great state. Hopefully, you have a great time and decide to get a fishing license for future trips.

“Free Fishing Day is a wonderful opportunity for anglers to share their knowledge, skills, equipment, and love for fishing with a new participant, yet it’s also more than that,” said Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Inland Fisheries Director Craig Bonds. “We hope those trying fishing on this special day will also learn that purchasing a license is an act of conservation. A fishing license purchase is one of the simplest and most effective ways people can support fisheries science and management.”

Although you're clear on Saturday to fish without a license. In the future, you will need to get one if you want to continue with the hobby. You can purchase them online or visit an accredited retailer here in Wichita Falls.You can find a full list here. All of our local Walmarts have them, along with Academy, Atwoods, Marksmen, and High Caliber to name a few if you want to pick one up today.

Looks like weather for Saturday is going to be partly cloudy with a high of 91. Not to bad for a June day in Wichita Falls. So get out there and enjoy free fishing day across the state of Texas.

