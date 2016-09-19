Thunderbirds + Others Showcase Spectacular Aerobatics at Air Show on Sheppard AFB [VIDEO, PHOTOS]

Sheppard Air Force Base celebrated it's 75th birthday in style last weekend with the return of its air show after a five year absence.

In addition to several static aircraft displays, the show featured the air acrobatics of the Air Force Thunderbirds, the Tora Tora Tora Pearl Harbor reenactment team and the Viper Air Show. Saturday's show featured a little something extra with a free concert from Pat Green to wrap up the day.

Check out the spectacular aerobatics of the Air Force Thunderbirds in the video above, and the gallery of photos from the entire air show below.