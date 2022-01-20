Amanda Millette, a 26-year-old Vermont resident, has garnered over 500,000 TikTok followers in less than a year – and she has the SouthCoast of Massachusetts, in part, to thank for that. Her in-depth stories of New England hauntings and spooky legends have captivated her followers, and it all started with the Lizzie Borden House in Fall River.

Millette openly admits that she struggles with social anxiety, but she decided to step out of her comfort zone and check out a few ghost hunts. She has always been interested in the paranormal, and especially the story of Lizzie Borden.

Soon she would discover it was more than just an interest in Borden. It was an obsession. Millette refers to her as "Lizbeth," which Borden herself always preferred over "Lizzie," and has set about to prove Borden's innocence in the grisly axe murders of her father Andrew and stepmother Abby in 1892. Even though Borden was acquitted of all charges, most people then and even now tend to think she got away with murder – literally.

Millette travels almost weekly to the SouthCoast, researching haunting legends and returning to good ol’ Lizzie’s house. Her first experience at the home was certainly memorable.

“I accidentally had the entire house to myself when I booked the murder room (the John Morse room, where Abby Borden was murdered) during the off-season,” said Millette, when thinking back to her first experience at the Borden house. One thing she discovered was her passion for paranormal investigation and her desire to tell stories.

She decided to make a TikTok video about Lizzie Borden, asking her followers, “Would you stay the night?” Seven and a half million views later, Millette knew she was on to something.

“It was surprising, but it helped a lot with my self-confidence," she said. "People kept watching and wanting more.” Through the paranormal community and the stories she is able to share, she found her confidence. She even got the attention of the Lizzie Borden House ownership and is now the official social media and marketing manager for the home. With over 500,000 followers and counting on her @SpookyNewEngland TikTok, Millette continues to share the story of Lizzie Borden, along with other familiar tales that will make your skin crawl. Those who are not on TikTok can also follow her @SpookyNewEnglandGhoul on Instagram. Dare to take a look inside the Lizzie Borden house? Check this out.

