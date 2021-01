“As of January 18, 2021 the show ‘Pratt on Texas’ will no longer be heard on Townsquare Media radio stations in Lubbock, Abilene, and Wichita Falls, Texas."

“Townsquare Media thanks Mr. Pratt for his years of service hosting ‘Pratt on Texas’, and wish Mr. Pratt the best in his future endeavors. An additional announcement will be forthcoming concerning future programming on KFYO, KYYW, and KWFS-AM.”