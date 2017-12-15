Traxxas Monster Truck Tour Coming to Wichita Falls For First Time Ever

Get ready, Wichita Falls . The country's most competitive monster trucks are invading Kay Yeager Coliseum this coming spring.

The Traxxas Mosnter Truck Tour will roll into town for two shows, March 23 and 24, 2018. These incredible 10,000-pound car-crushing beasts will compete in racing, wheelie contests, and amazing freestyle action.

Monster Trucks will include:

BIGFOOT…The one that started it all!

SKULLY…Crushing the competition Head On!

CRANIAC…Crazy in the Cranium!

X-MAXX…Taking it to the Maxx!

THE CHAMP…The name says it all!

There will also be a pre-event pit party where you can get up close and personal with the monster trucks and take photos and get autographs from the drivers.

Plus, you'll get to see two transforming robots, GALACTRON vs. REPTAR, engage in an intergalactic duel! And, get the ride of your life on a real Monster Truck during the Pit Party and Intermission!

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, December 19, 2017 and can be purchased online here or at the Kay Yeager box office.