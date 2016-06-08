Menacing Twin Tornadoes Will Scare the Socks Right Off Ya

One tornado is one tornado too many. Two? Certainly no one should ever have to cope with that.

Tornadoes were spotted in Germany's Schleswig-Holstein state over the weekend, including two twisters at the same time. It's double the terror and -- not that we needed one -- a reminder that tornadoes are serious business.

The above footage comes from the ground and if that's not enough to leave you at the mercy of Mother Nature, perhaps this video taken from a plane above the system will.

The two tornadoes eventually merged to form a super-tornado.

You can see more photos of the twin tornadoes here. Amazingly, despite the presence of multiple twisters in such a close proximity, there were no injuries or damage reported.