Victory Monday…I Guess a Win is a Win

Am I happy the Cowboys won? Of course, but this game had a lost of us yelling at our televisions yesterday.

I was listening to the radio crew after the game yesterday and someone said. When you take a look at the end of the season, all you're going to see is W. Probably true, but less than 24 hours later I am still puzzled how the worst team in the NFL gave the Cowboys a close game.

Don't get me wrong, I know good teams find a way to win in the end and a lot of good teams have off weeks. The Cowboys in this game though started looking bad even before kickoff happened. In case you missed it, safety Jayron Kearse was injured during pregame warmups. Just a routine interception drill turned into a knee injury for a Cowboys secondary that can't afford that right now. Kearse would eventually play in the game and get three tackles in the game.

Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith as been out this entire season and is expected to be back at some point in the next few weeks. He may have to comeback sooner than expected with right tackle Terrance Steele going out with a torn ACL ending his season this year. Plus, Dallas Cowboys corner back Trevon Diggs injured his thumb during the game, but did return. He would get five tackles and a fumble recovery on the day.

Not a lot of positives in this game with the exception of two things. Dak drove the team 98 yards down the field to get the win at the end. Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliot look to be good with dual duty at running back. That's about it for the positives. This is not one of those games you will look back with fond memories on years down the road.

This reminds of the Monday Night Football game against the Bills in 2007. Tony Romo had SIX turnovers. Five interceptions and a fumble. However, the Cowboys found a way to win the game. That was a 13-3 Cowboys team who had a bad game, but won. This is a similar situation, this was a bad game, but they found a way to win in the end.

