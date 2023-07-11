Watch a Bull Launch People During ‘Bubble Bull Soccer’ at Texas Rodeo

If it hasn’t happened already, it’s just a matter of time before someone gets seriously injured doing this.

But you do you, man. If hopping in a bubble and then letting a bull knock you into the air is your thing, by all means, go for it.

But I’ll have to pass.

I do need to point out that there's a very good chance the video has been heavily edited. But I'm going to go with it anyway.

Anyway, “Bubble Bull Soccer” does make for some fine entertainment for the folks in the stands. And that’s what rodeos are all about. People risking life and limb in an attempt to earn the adoration of fans.

Seriously, though. I can’t help but be amazed at just how far that bull launches people. The first person lands in the freakin’ stands! It’s like a simple game of kickball for the bull, except that he’s using his head rather than his feet.

And there’s no telling where the last person landed because the video cuts off right after he sends them a good twenty feet in the air. This makes me think they may have landed wrong and were seriously jacked up.

Aside from the possibility of landing wrong and breaking a leg or something, what happens when the bull goes for someone’s legs? The force of that blow is pretty much guaranteed to snap a leg.

Hopefully, there’s some really good prize money involved. It’ll come in handy when those medical bills start rolling in.

