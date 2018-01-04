Watch an Armed Robber in Houston Get Locked in a Store and Beg to be Let Out

What began as a typical robbery took a hilarious turn for the worse for a criminal in Houston.

Back on April 17, 2017, John Bell casually strolled into a Latino Cell in southwest Houston and then walked around the counter and demanded money.

When one of the employees refused, he again demanded money, but she again refused.

The quick thinking employee then rushed herself, another employee and a customer pushing a stroller out of the store and locked the door.

Bell then attempted to exit the store, but realized he was locked in with no way of unlocking the door from the inside.

After pacing back and forth for a couple of seconds, Bell pulled out a gun and shot the lock four times, but wasn’t able to break it. After that, he kicked the door and then took a couple of runs at it and tried to smash through, but to no avail. That’s when reality set in and he realized he was going to jail.

He eventually spotted some men outside and started begging them to let him out, even dropping to his knees at one point. The men, of course, didn’t oblige.

After a little while, he finally gave up and put his hands in the air and waited for the cops to bust in and arrest him.

Authorities just recently released the surveillance video after Bell plead guilty to the crime. He was sentenced to five years in prison a week before Christmas.