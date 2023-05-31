You don’t need to be an adventuring archaeologist to dig up the Indiana Jones franchise. At this point, you can click a few buttons on your TV remote or computer and watch them at home.

Starting today, the entire Indiana Jones franchise — every movie and show — is now streaming on Disney+. That includes Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull all on the service — along with every episode of The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones.

That’s right; the version on Disney+ is called The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones, not The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, as the series was originally known. That’s because in the late 1990s, George Lucas had The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles recut into feature-length TV movies; the 28 original episodes (and four TV films) were re-edited into 22 telefilms. (It’s a lot like what Lucas did to the Star Wars movies with the Special Editions, only very few people cared because The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles was not nearly as popular.)

This version of the show was retitled The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones. If you’ve never seen the series before, and you’ve already got Disney+, you can sample it there. There’s even an appearance by Harrison Ford on the show. He bookends Episode 20, “Mystery of the Blues,” as an older Indy.

And speaking of Harrison Ford, his fifth and final film in the series, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, opens exclusively in theaters on June 30. Disney+ subscribers also have new access to special Indiana Jones merchandise — including Mickey Mouse ears with an Indiana Jones fedora and whip — if you’re into that sort of thing.

