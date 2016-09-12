Weirdest Town Names in Texas

Anytime you hit the highway in Texas you're bound to drive by a dead animal in the road. You're also just as likely to drive through a town with a really weird name.

The fine folks at Estately recently compiled a list of oddly-named towns in the United States, and here are some of those from the Lone Star State:

Bacon

Bangs

Beans

Bee Cave

Bigfoot

Blackjack

Bootleg

Bugtussle

Cat Spring

Cut and Shoot

Dime Box

Ding Dong

El Gato

Earth

Hoop and Holler

Hornbeak

Knickerbocker

Latex

Log Cabin

Muleshoe

Nada

Noodle

Oatmeal

Raisin

Scissors

Snook

Tarzan

Uncertain

Whiteface

Who’d Thought It (apparently that one is a ghost town)

Granted, most of those are super small communities and probably wouldn't even qualify as a town - but they're still dang funny. Then again, nothing can beat Intercourse, Pennsylvania. The inner child in me giggles every time.

I'm contemplating tossing those names in the ol' GPS and see where it takes me. Just to hear that snobby GPS voice attempt to pronounce those names will make it all worth it.

