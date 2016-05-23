What Are the Fittest Cities in America?

It's not just election season you see a lot of running in the nation's capital.

The the American College of Sports Medicine and the Anthem Foundation has released its American Fitness Index , which found Washington, D.C. to be the fittest city in the country. It's the third consecutive year the city, buoyed by a low rate of smoking, access to parks and farmers' markets, has earned top honors.

The study focused on a wide array of factors, including obesity, smoking and diabetic rates and recreational outlets, smoking and diabetes rates.

D.C. continues to ride a wave of health, which the rest of the country seems to be noticing. Nearly 77% of Americans say they've worked out in the previous month , a nearly 12% increase from last year.

10 Fittest Cities in America

1. Washington, D.C.

2. Minneapolis

3. Denver

4. Portland, Oregon

5. San Francisco

6. Seattle

7. Boston

8. Salt Lake City

9. Hartford, Connecticut

10. San Diego