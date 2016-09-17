The 10 Most Expensive Houses Currently on the Market in Texas [PHOTOS]
Do you ever sit back and wonder what kind of house you can get in the Lone Star State if money wasn't an option?
Here, we are taking a look at the most expensive houses currently on the market in Texas. Using the realty website Zillow to search multiple listings, we narrowed down our list to the top 10 most expensive houses for sale as of today. For the purposes of this list we focused only on actual houses and ignored lots for the sale and apartments.
Which house would you buy here if you could afford it?
- 10
10620 Strait Ln, Dallas, TX 752295 beds, 8 baths, 12,984 sqft. $17,900,000
Among all the magnificent showplaces in Preston Hollow, this much-sought-after estate is truly exceptional for its expansive design, its loving detail, and its European flair. Situated on four acres of exquisitely manicured grounds, gardens, and charming walkways, the 12,984-square-foot, tile-roofed Mediterranean-style villa was designed by the legendary Richard Drummond Davis with the highest regard for authenticity and craftsmanship.
That regard is evident immediately upon arriving at the five-bedroom, five-bathroom home—via a secured front gate and bridge leading to the grand entry motor court, of course—guiding your travels to the custom, hand-carved, arched-top mahogany front doors. The first in a long series of statement features, Ssuch detail is a hallmark of the two-story residence—from the entryway's winding staircase, travertine floors, Pecky Cypress ceilings, and custom-made candlelight sconces to the Cut Stone veneer walls, oak hand-scraped oak floors, and multiple carved stone fireplaces found throughout the mansion.
The first floor's magnificent formal dining and living rooms—the latter distinguished by a tall wooden ceiling with hand-painted purlin beams—give way to two spacious adjoining master bedroom suites befitting a queen and her king. Each sports an oversized California closet, five-inch oak flooring, a full bath with heated floor, and—as in all the home's rooms—stunning views of the outdoor verandas and the lush greenery beyond. The first story continues with a family room (its high ceiling is hewn from exposed rustic North Carolina tobacco-barn beams); a study; a secured, temperature-controlled wine room capable of presenting 2,000 bottles; and a state-of-the-art chef's kitchen with refrigerated pantry, Miele appliances, oversized mobile island, and Subzero refrigerators.
- 9
2 Longfellow Ln, Houston, TX 770055 beds, 8 baths, 12,808 sqft. $18,000,000
One of the most exclusive private residences in Texas, this estate was designed by Harrie T. Lindeberg and his protege, John Staub, & has been expertly restored to beyond its original glory.From the Jean Zuber 32-panel series Views of America in DR,grand entrance,palatial formals,Gracie wallpaper,paneled library w/Tudor ceiling, spectacular Kit, carriage house to the manicured grounds&pool house one will know they have entered a home of grandeur listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
- 8
6700 Turtle Creek Boulevard, University Park, TX 752055 beds, 7 baths, 12,458 sqft. $18,500,000
This gated English Tudor Revival backs up to the creek and sits on 1.7 acres with an unobstructed view of Goar Park. Custom interior features five bedrooms, six full baths, two half baths, seven living areas, two dining areas, and eight fireplaces. Amenities include: guest wing, mud room, 4-floor elevator, media room with bar, mini kitchen in master, multi-level slate patio with water features plus mature trees surrounding the property.
- 7
37307 Diamond Oaks Dr, Magnolia, TX 773553 beds, 3 baths, 4,214 sqft. $18,750,000
Welcome to Emerald Lake Estate!
This spectacular 185-acre private and gated Estate is located in Magnolia, Texas, approximately 40 miles northwest of Houston. Meticulously developed, this estate boasts the private 25-acre Emerald Lake, a world class bass lake with 10 islands, a 9-acre Japanese garden, a 7-acre botanical garden with over 5,000 azaleas.
Additional improvements include the Estate house, guesthouse, boathouse, and gazebos, 21 bridges in all shapes and sizes and miles of walking trails! In addition, there is private helipad access located on the lake and a tropical sandy beach. The grounds are exquisitely manicured which gives them a resort-like feel and appearance all year round. Located within the upscale golfing and equestrian community of High Meadows Ranch this property offers something for everyone. Emerald Lake Estate boasts all the amenities one would expect from an elegant country lake Estate but there are numerous opportunities for a buyer to come in and make the Emerald Lake Estate their own. Over the past 15 years, David and Rondi Weber have taken this pristine wooded landscape and sculpted it into one of the most unique properties.
- 6
14425 Agarita Rd, Austin, TX 787347 beds, 6.5 baths, 10,564 sqft. $19,900,000
Spectacular 31 acre Lake Travis waterfront & equestrian property called Commander’s Point Estate. Located within the city limits of Austin, Texas this property is as rare as it is beautiful and it’s close in proximity to downtown Austin, first class restaurants, shopping and major employers make this a truly special offering. The English Manor styled main home sits commandingly overlooking the main basin of Lake Travis, it’s approximately 10500 SF in size and offers incredible views of the lake, pool and manicured gardens. The property also boasts a 2900 SF guest house, a 2000 SF equestrian barn and 1647 SF manager’s apartment along with storage barns/buildings, a full riding arena, paddocks, a regulation tennis court, a sports court and much, much more.
- 5
1312 John Mccain Rd, Colleyville, TX 760345 beds 6 baths 9,960 sqft. $19,950,000
Amidst the forward moving culture and the wealth of surrounding subdivisions it is such a rare moment and privilege for the general public and investors to seize an opportunity like this. John McCain speaks of a nostalgic past, a moment in time when the air was fresher and America was
committed to excellence. This regal estate sets over 500 yards from the main road. Massive iron gates open up to a broad driveway enclosed by tall rows of trees providing shade leading up to the large courtyard, cast stone coping and fountain wall. Built in 1987, this iconic home is over 10,000 SF with 5 Bedrooms that includes two master suites,
5.5 baths, an elevator and numerous living spaces on three floors. There is also a separate guest or foreman's home on the property that was constructed in 2000 that is just under 2700 SF. This
historical treasure trove is a remnant of times past with a cornucopia of ‘Georgian High Style' architecture.
The high style is distinguished by the home's roof balustrade, shallow gabled windows, two story pilasters, fanlight transom and uncharacteristic brick laid quoins. Let us not forget, the solid columns which pay homage to the classical proportions of Roman ruins and the design principles of Andrea Palladio. Additional features include a large in ground pool, pool house,
numerous barns, shops and outbuildings but likely attractive to the market, especially developers, will be the sprawling 43.5 acres of prime Colleyville land fronting John McCain Road to south and backing to Bear Creek Plantation to the north and all within the sought after Grapevine-Colleyville
ISD.
- 4
903 Crystal Mountain Dr, Austin, TX 787334 beds, 5.1 baths, 6,588 sqft. $25,000,000
This is the largest and rarest privately held offering available this close to downtown Austin and within the highly sought after and scenic areas of west Austin. Located near Westlake, Lake Austin, HWY 360, great shopping, several private golf clubs, world class tennis facilities and some of Austin's favorite restaurants this is truly a one-of-a-kind opportunity for a special buyer. School districts of EANES ISD and some of Austin's best private schools are within minutes of this property. Barton Canyon Ranch is an absolutely gorgeous, recreational "live water" ranch property situated on 128 +/- acres in one of the most beautiful areas in Austin and central Texas. The ranch sits between the Crystal Mountain and Wimberly Lane section of Barton Creek. The property has over a mile of spring fed Barton Creek with several deep swimming holes, lush pastures, elevated vistas and building sites, incredible canyons and abundant wildlife.
via Zillow
- 3
10210 Strait Ln, Dallas, TX 752295 beds, 11 baths, 11,387 sqft. $27,500,000
This Philip Johnson designed home is a true work of art, presenting a rare opportunity to own an estate representing his unmatched legacy in architecture. On 6.45 acres with over 300 trees, the award-winning grounds are spectacular. The property includes the main house, media house, tennis court & two separate gated entrances. The home has been meticulously renovated & restored to the highest standard, making it unlike anything in Dallas.
- 2
5950 Deloache Ave, Dallas, TX 752254 beds, 11 baths, 15,254 sqft. $28,500,000
Considered the finest pied-a-terre of legendary architect Robert A.M. Stern and constructed by John Sebastian, this nine-acre Preston Hollow estate is one of the premiere properties in the Southwest. The grounds boast a lake, several terraces, gardens, tennis court, pool, and two-story guest house. The three-story main house embodies perfection with its natatorium, spa, library, leather-walled billiard room, master suite complex and so much more.
- 1
10711 Strait Ln, Dallas, TX 752298 beds, 22 baths, 21,000 sqft. $32,347,000
No need to take a vacation when you have paradise in your backyard! Complete with one of a kind water park, tennis court, sport court, two cabanas, wonderful spaces for outdoor entertaining. Magnificent detail throughout the home with dramatic entry, glamorous formals. Master suite has his and her bathrooms and closets. All bedrooms are en suite and there are multiple game rooms and living areas, indoor basketball, bowling alley, padded gymnastic room, DJ area, 10 car garage. This is a premier property on prestigious Strait Lane! Wonderful home for family or business entertaining.
via Sotheby's,