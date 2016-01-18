What’s Happening This Week in Wichita Falls?
Here’s the list of events from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls the week of January 18, 2016. Click here to submit your event.
Cafe Con Leche
Date: January 18
Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Price: FREE
Location: Housing Authority - 501 Webster St.
Empowering communities through education. Children's activities for ages 4 and up will be offered. Learn about scholarships and financial aid, learn what parents can do to help their children go to college. Students, learn what you can do to prepare yourself for life after high school.
Texas Business Women Networking Event
Date: January 19
Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Price: FREE
Location: Wellington Banquet and Conference Center
Polish up your 30-second elevator pitch and start 2016 off with a FREE business networking event! The event is open to the public and hosted by the Wichita Falls Texas Business Women's group. Come out and meet members of this vibrant women's networking group and hear about their businesses. And the members want to hear about your business, too! Door prizes will be given away at 6:45 pm and you must be present to win. Save the date!
DEEP: Diabetes Education Empowerment Program Spanish Classes
Date: January 19 - March 15
Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Price: FREE
Location: Wichita Falls County Public Health District
Diabetes Empowerment Education Program (DEEP) is a licensed diabetes self-management education (DSME) curriculum. This 9 week program will provide you or your family member who has been diagnosed with diabetes with the tools to better manage diabetes. This program is taught by a trained health educator and is sponsored by the Texas Department of State Health Services- Health Promotion and Chronic Disease Prevention Section.
Sign Language - Beginning
Date: January 19 - March 8
Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Price: $80
Location: Midwestern State University, Moffett Library
Learn how to communicate in sign language. This is a wonderful class for students who want to begin to learn sign language. American Sign Language will be taught by our certified Instructor Kathy Peterson.
Art Splash on the Square - Archer City
Date: January 19
Time: 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Price: $40
Location: MillWright Marketplace & Flowers
Come paint a valentine vase and do a flower arrangement in the the vase. MillWright Marketplace & Flowers holds a "Art Splash on the Square" class every month. MillWright Flowers is connected to Five Forks Tea House and classes are held in the Tea House. All supplies and flowers provided. Refreshments will be served. You are free to bring wine or drink of your choice.
Back to Business Wednesdays
Date: January 20
Time: 11:45 AM - 1:00 PM
Price: $10
Location: MSU Dillard College of Business, RM 189
Explaining EMV: The shift in payment card rules. Presented by Michael Armstrong of Complete Data Systems.
MSU Basketball vs. Texas A&M Kingsville
Date: January 20
Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Price: $3 - $15
Location: D.L. Lignon Coliseum
Don't miss YOUR MSU Mustangs as they take on Texas A&M Kingsville! The women tip off at 4:00pm followed by the men at 6:00pm. Dome magic!
Entrepreneurship and Business Advice
Date: January 21
Time: 11:45 AM - 1:00 PM
Price: Free for members, $15 for non-members
Location: Midwestern State University Dillard College of Business, RM 189
If you've ever thought about starting your own business, be sure to attend this event to get tips from a professional. Guest Speaker Dr. Scott Manley (a distinguished Professor of Entrepreneurship at MSU) will be provided the young professionals and guests with tips and other great advice that would benefit any eager professional in today's market
All About Acrylics - Sunflower Bouquet
Date: January 21
Time: 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Price: $45
Location: Kemp Center for the Arts
Join Rachel Liles as she teaches you how to paint Sunflower Bouquet. Bring your gal pals and have a blast in this adult acrylic class! Rachel will teach beginning to experienced students the basics of acrylic painting. Don’t be intimidated- Rachel will do step-by-step instructions! This class is BYOW, bring your own Wine! All supplies are included. This painting will make a great painting in your home.
Luke Robinson Live at Lone Star Bar
Date: January 21
Time: 9:00 PM - 11:45 PM
Price: $7
Location: Lonestar Bar
Live music every Thursday!
Kyle Park Concert
Date: January 21
Time: 10:00 PM - 11:30 PM
Price: $8 adv, $10 at the door
Location: Denim & Diamonds
Somewhere on the shores of Lake Travis, just outside of Austin, there’s a house with a blue tile roof. Truth be told, there may be more than one place that fits that description. If you had hiked up to this one particular place during one particular stretch of days last year, you’d know you were exactly where you were supposed to be....
Northlight Gallery - Richard Ash
Date: January 22 - March 12
Time:
Price:
Location: Kemp Center for the Arts
The Kemp Center for the Arts is always pleased to have guests tour our galleries. We currently have three different galleries that change exhibits every 8 to 10 weeks: the NorthLight Gallery, West End Studio, and What’s Up Downstairs. Currently Featured in the Northlight Gallery: Richard Ash
Wichita Falls Wildcats vs Lone Star Brahmas
Date: January 22
Time: 7:00 PM
Price: $16 - $18
Location: Kay Yeager Coliseum
Your Wichita Falls Wildcats take on the Lone Star Brahmas Friday and Saturday night at the Kay Yeager Coliseum! Puck drops at 7:05pm! Friday and Saturday in our big Children's Miracle Network weekend! The much beloved Jersey Off Our Back Auction plus lots more exciting events to benefit CMN!
Assassins at Backdoor Theatre
Date: January 22 - 23
Time: 7:30 PM
Price: $19
Location: Backdoor Theatre
A multiple TONY Award-winning theatrical tour-de-force, ASSASSINS combines Sondheim’s signature blend of intelligently stunning lyrics and beautiful music with a panoramic story of our nation’s culture of celebrity and the violent means some will use to obtain it, embodied by America’s four successful and five would-be presidential assassins. Bold, original, disturbing, and alarmingly funny, ASSASSINS is perhaps the most controversial musical ever written.
Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Date: January 22 - 23
Time: 7:30 PM & 2:00 PM
Price: ADULTS: $24.00 - $22.0 $0 - $21.00 CHILDREN, 12 AND UNDER:12.00 - $11.00 STUDENTS: $17.00 with ID.
Location: Wichita Theatre
The Wichita Theatre presents Disney’s Beauty and the Beast live. Beauty and the Beast tells the story of Belle, a beautiful and intelligent young woman who feels out of place in her provincial French village. When her father is imprisoned in a mysterious castle, Belle’s attempt to rescue him leads to her capture by the Beast, a grisly and fearsome monster, who was long ago trapped in his gruesome form by an enchantress.
Miyagi, Big Find Concert
Date: January 22
Time: 9:00 PM
Price:
Location: The Iron Horse Pub
Wichita Falls Texas rockers Miyagi, set out to have a great time playing music for friends. That’s exactly what they do today. Rock!
Big Find was born from the same men who helped bring you (and in some cases still do) such bands as Beneath, MR Fairchild, Blotto, Ten Cent Pistol, Enthusiast, The Minor Prophets, The Doppelgangers, Radio Republic, Lycergis and Bluelight Special.
Spirit Day For Women
Date: January 23
Time: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Price: TBD
Location: Floral Heights United Methodist Church
Ladies of all ages and denomiations are invited to join us at Floral Heights United Methodist Church for a day of women's fellowship and inspiration. More information is coming soon regarding guest speakers and tickets, but mark your calendar now!
Sorority Tutoring
Date: January 23 - May 1
Time: 9:00 AM - 11:45 AM
The Omicron Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority will offer free weekly tutoring for children through its Ivy Academy. Tutoring sessions will be 9-11:45 a.m. each Saturday starting Jan. 22 and running until May. Assistanceis available for students in second grade through high school. A free breakfast will be provided. Parents can register their children for the program from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 16 at Anderson Chapel AME Church, 612 Roosevelt St. Volunteer tutors will primarily offer academic enrichment focusing on reading and math, although students can also receive help in other academic subjects and with test preparation. For information, contactn Rosie Flanigan at 631-0157
Stained Glass Tutorial
Date: January 23 - 30
Time: 10:30 AM - 3:30 PM
Price: $110
Location: Kemp Center for the Arts
Learn how to make gorgeous stain glass with artist Debbie Malone!
Hunger Run 5k and 1k Challenge
Date: January 23
Time: 11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Price: $25
Location: Vernon College (Century City Campus)
16 million children in America will struggle with hunger this year. Will you run to make a difference? Proceeds from this event will benefit the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank locally and Share Our Strength’s "No Kid Hungry" campaign nationally
Death of a Doornail - A Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre Experience
Date: January 23
Time: 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Price: $35 includes dinner
Location: Wichita Theatre
THIS SHOW IS SOLD OUT! If you wish to put yourself on the waiting list, call 723-9037
Greek Night Benefiting the Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre
Date: January 23
Time: 6:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Location: Wichita Falls Country Club
Featuring classic Greek cuisine and wine with sit-down dinner, live Greek & American music, folk dancing, auction, raffle, dancing and a great time! Join the Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre for a grand evening! Reservations can be made by calling:Salt and Pepper Mediterranean Bistro 940-691-9800
The O's, Heath Agnew, James Cook in Concert
Date: January 23
Time: 9:00 PM
Location: The Iron Horse Pub
5 Star Barrel Racing
Date: January 24
Time: 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Price: FREE
Location: J.S. Bridwell AG Center
Join us for the 5 Star Barrel Racing event taking place at the J.S. Bridwell Agricultural Center. The public is invited and welcome to attend!
Open Ice Skating
Date: January 24
Time: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Price: $8 including skates, $6 with your own skates
The Wichita Falls Wildcats host Open Ice Skating at the Kay Yeager Coliseum! Grab the family and have a little fun on the ice!
