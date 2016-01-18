What’s Happening This Week in Wichita Falls?

Here’s the list of events from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls the week of January 18, 2016. Click here to submit your event.

Date: January 18

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Price: FREE

Location: Housing Authority - 501 Webster St.

Empowering communities through education. Children's activities for ages 4 and up will be offered. Learn about scholarships and financial aid, learn what parents can do to help their children go to college. Students, learn what you can do to prepare yourself for life after high school.

Date: January 19

Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Price: FREE

Location: Wellington Banquet and Conference Center

Polish up your 30-second elevator pitch and start 2016 off with a FREE business networking event! The event is open to the public and hosted by the Wichita Falls Texas Business Women's group. Come out and meet members of this vibrant women's networking group and hear about their businesses. And the members want to hear about your business, too! Door prizes will be given away at 6:45 pm and you must be present to win. Save the date!

Date: January 19 - March 15

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Price: FREE

Location: Wichita Falls County Public Health District

Diabetes Empowerment Education Program (DEEP) is a licensed diabetes self-management education (DSME) curriculum. This 9 week program will provide you or your family member who has been diagnosed with diabetes with the tools to better manage diabetes. This program is taught by a trained health educator and is sponsored by the Texas Department of State Health Services- Health Promotion and Chronic Disease Prevention Section.

Date: January 19 - March 8

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Price: $80

Location: Midwestern State University, Moffett Library

Learn how to communicate in sign language. This is a wonderful class for students who want to begin to learn sign language. American Sign Language will be taught by our certified Instructor Kathy Peterson.

Date: January 19

Time: 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Price: $40

Location: MillWright Marketplace & Flowers

Come paint a valentine vase and do a flower arrangement in the the vase. MillWright Marketplace & Flowers holds a "Art Splash on the Square" class every month. MillWright Flowers is connected to Five Forks Tea House and classes are held in the Tea House. All supplies and flowers provided. Refreshments will be served. You are free to bring wine or drink of your choice.

Date: January 20

Time: 11:45 AM - 1:00 PM

Price: $10

Location: MSU Dillard College of Business, RM 189

Explaining EMV: The shift in payment card rules. Presented by Michael Armstrong of Complete Data Systems.

Date: January 20

Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Price: $3 - $15

Location: D.L. Lignon Coliseum

Don't miss YOUR MSU Mustangs as they take on Texas A&M Kingsville! The women tip off at 4:00pm followed by the men at 6:00pm. Dome magic!

Date: January 21

Time: 11:45 AM - 1:00 PM

Price: Free for members, $15 for non-members

Location: Midwestern State University Dillard College of Business, RM 189



If you've ever thought about starting your own business, be sure to attend this event to get tips from a professional. Guest Speaker Dr. Scott Manley (a distinguished Professor of Entrepreneurship at MSU) will be provided the young professionals and guests with tips and other great advice that would benefit any eager professional in today's market

Date: January 21

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Price: $45

Location: Kemp Center for the Arts

Join Rachel Liles as she teaches you how to paint Sunflower Bouquet. Bring your gal pals and have a blast in this adult acrylic class! Rachel will teach beginning to experienced students the basics of acrylic painting. Don’t be intimidated- Rachel will do step-by-step instructions! This class is BYOW, bring your own Wine! All supplies are included. This painting will make a great painting in your home.

Date: January 21

Time: 9:00 PM - 11:45 PM

Price: $7

Location: Lonestar Bar

Live music every Thursday!

Date: January 21

Time: 10:00 PM - 11:30 PM

Price: $8 adv, $10 at the door

Location: Denim & Diamonds

Somewhere on the shores of Lake Travis, just outside of Austin, there’s a house with a blue tile roof. Truth be told, there may be more than one place that fits that description. If you had hiked up to this one particular place during one particular stretch of days last year, you’d know you were exactly where you were supposed to be....

Date: January 22 - March 12

Time:

Price:

Location: Kemp Center for the Arts

The Kemp Center for the Arts is always pleased to have guests tour our galleries. We currently have three different galleries that change exhibits every 8 to 10 weeks: the NorthLight Gallery, West End Studio, and What’s Up Downstairs. Currently Featured in the Northlight Gallery: Richard Ash

Date: January 22

Time: 7:00 PM

Price: $16 - $18

Location: Kay Yeager Coliseum

Your Wichita Falls Wildcats take on the Lone Star Brahmas Friday and Saturday night at the Kay Yeager Coliseum! Puck drops at 7:05pm! Friday and Saturday in our big Children's Miracle Network weekend! The much beloved Jersey Off Our Back Auction plus lots more exciting events to benefit CMN!

Date: January 22 - 23

Time: 7:30 PM

Price: $19

Location: Backdoor Theatre

A multiple TONY Award-winning theatrical tour-de-force, ASSASSINS combines Sondheim’s signature blend of intelligently stunning lyrics and beautiful music with a panoramic story of our nation’s culture of celebrity and the violent means some will use to obtain it, embodied by America’s four successful and five would-be presidential assassins. Bold, original, disturbing, and alarmingly funny, ASSASSINS is perhaps the most controversial musical ever written.

Date: January 22 - 23

Time: 7:30 PM & 2:00 PM

Price: ADULTS: $24.00 - $22.0 $0 - $21.00 CHILDREN, 12 AND UNDER:12.00 - $11.00 STUDENTS: $17.00 with ID.

Location: Wichita Theatre

The Wichita Theatre presents Disney’s Beauty and the Beast live. Beauty and the Beast tells the story of Belle, a beautiful and intelligent young woman who feels out of place in her provincial French village. When her father is imprisoned in a mysterious castle, Belle’s attempt to rescue him leads to her capture by the Beast, a grisly and fearsome monster, who was long ago trapped in his gruesome form by an enchantress.

Date: January 22

Time: 9:00 PM

Price:

Location: The Iron Horse Pub

Wichita Falls Texas rockers Miyagi, set out to have a great time playing music for friends. That’s exactly what they do today. Rock!

Big Find was born from the same men who helped bring you (and in some cases still do) such bands as Beneath, MR Fairchild, Blotto, Ten Cent Pistol, Enthusiast, The Minor Prophets, The Doppelgangers, Radio Republic, Lycergis and Bluelight Special.

Date: January 23

Time: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Price: TBD

Location: Floral Heights United Methodist Church

Ladies of all ages and denomiations are invited to join us at Floral Heights United Methodist Church for a day of women's fellowship and inspiration. More information is coming soon regarding guest speakers and tickets, but mark your calendar now!

Date: January 23 - May 1

Time: 9:00 AM - 11:45 AM

The Omicron Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority will offer free weekly tutoring for children through its Ivy Academy. Tutoring sessions will be 9-11:45 a.m. each Saturday starting Jan. 22 and running until May. Assistanceis available for students in second grade through high school. A free breakfast will be provided. Parents can register their children for the program from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 16 at Anderson Chapel AME Church, 612 Roosevelt St. Volunteer tutors will primarily offer academic enrichment focusing on reading and math, although students can also receive help in other academic subjects and with test preparation. For information, contactn Rosie Flanigan at 631-0157

Date: January 23 - 30

Time: 10:30 AM - 3:30 PM

Price: $110

Location: Kemp Center for the Arts

Learn how to make gorgeous stain glass with artist Debbie Malone!

Date: January 23

Time: 11:00 AM - 1:30 PM

Price: $25

Location: Vernon College (Century City Campus)

16 million children in America will struggle with hunger this year. Will you run to make a difference? Proceeds from this event will benefit the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank locally and Share Our Strength’s "No Kid Hungry" campaign nationally

Date: January 23

Time: 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Price: $35 includes dinner

Location: Wichita Theatre

THIS SHOW IS SOLD OUT! If you wish to put yourself on the waiting list, call 723-9037

Date: January 23

Time: 6:30 PM - 10:00 PM

Location: Wichita Falls Country Club

Featuring classic Greek cuisine and wine with sit-down dinner, live Greek & American music, folk dancing, auction, raffle, dancing and a great time! Join the Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre for a grand evening! Reservations can be made by calling:Salt and Pepper Mediterranean Bistro 940-691-9800

Date: January 23

Time: 9:00 PM

Location: The Iron Horse Pub

Date: January 24

Time: 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Price: FREE

Location: J.S. Bridwell AG Center

Join us for the 5 Star Barrel Racing event taking place at the J.S. Bridwell Agricultural Center. The public is invited and welcome to attend!

Date: January 24

Time: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Price: $8 including skates, $6 with your own skates

The Wichita Falls Wildcats host Open Ice Skating at the Kay Yeager Coliseum! Grab the family and have a little fun on the ice!