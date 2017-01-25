What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The University Kiwanis Pancake Festival, the Wichita Falls Gun & Knife Show, MSU Basketball and much more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls.

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, January 26 - Sunday, January 29.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, January 26

MSU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL VS. TEXAS A&M COMMERCE

Time: 5:30-7:30pm | Price: General Admission $3-$7

SOUNDS OF SPEEDWAY: UNVEILING PARTY @ THE FORUM

Time: 7:00-10:00pm | Price: Free

MSU MEN'S BASKETBALL VS. TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE

Time: 7:30-10:00pm | Price: General Admission $3-$7

Friday, January 27

JUANITA HARVEY ART GALLERY ARTIST OPENING RECEPTION

Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: Free

Saturday, January 28

UNIVERSITY KIWANIS PANCAKE FESTIVAL

Time: 6:00am-6:00pm | Price: $7 in advance, $8 at the door

ADULT LITERACY TUTOR TRAINING

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

POLAR PLUNGE 2017

Time: 9:00am-12:00pm | Price: $30 youth, $60 adults

WICHITA FALLS GUN & KNIFE SHOW

Time: 9:00am-6:00pm | Price: $5 adults, children 13 and under are free

COMMUNITY SEED SWAP DAY!

Time: 10:00am-2:00pm | Price: Free

NATURE TOTS STORY TIME AT RIVER BEND NATURE CENTER!

Time: 11:00am-12:00pm | Price: Included with admission, free for members

HUNGER RUN 5K AND 1K CHALLENGE

Time: 11:30am-1:00pm | Price: $30

ADULTING 101-COOKING

Time: 12:00-2:00pm | Price: $5

MADAGASCAR AT THE WICHITA THEATRE

Time: 1:00-5:00pm | Price: $12

SCIENCE SATURDAY AT RIVER BEND NATURE CENTER!

Time: 1:00-2:30pm | Price: Included with admission, free for members

MSU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL VS. TARLETON STATE

Time: 2:00-4:00pm | Price: General Admission $3-$7

A NIGHT TO REMEMBER

Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $65

THE IRON HORSE PUB PRESENTS EVEN IT UP: A TRIBUTE TO HEART

Time: 8:00pm-1:00am | Price: Check the website or call the pub at 940-737-9488

Sunday, January 29

WICHITA FALLS GUN & KNIFE SHOW

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm | Price: $5 adults, children 13 and under are free

MADAGASCAR AT THE WICHITA THEATRE

Time: 2:00-4:00pm | Price: $12

OPEN ICE SKATING

Time: 3:00-5:00pm | Price: $8

