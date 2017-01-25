What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
The University Kiwanis Pancake Festival, the Wichita Falls Gun & Knife Show, MSU Basketball and much more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls.
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, January 26 - Sunday, January 29.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, January 26
MSU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL VS. TEXAS A&M COMMERCE
Time: 5:30-7:30pm | Price: General Admission $3-$7
SOUNDS OF SPEEDWAY: UNVEILING PARTY @ THE FORUM
Time: 7:00-10:00pm | Price: Free
MSU MEN'S BASKETBALL VS. TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE
Time: 7:30-10:00pm | Price: General Admission $3-$7
Friday, January 27
JUANITA HARVEY ART GALLERY ARTIST OPENING RECEPTION
Time: 6:00-8:00pm | Price: Free
Saturday, January 28
UNIVERSITY KIWANIS PANCAKE FESTIVAL
Time: 6:00am-6:00pm | Price: $7 in advance, $8 at the door
ADULT LITERACY TUTOR TRAINING
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
POLAR PLUNGE 2017
Time: 9:00am-12:00pm | Price: $30 youth, $60 adults
WICHITA FALLS GUN & KNIFE SHOW
Time: 9:00am-6:00pm | Price: $5 adults, children 13 and under are free
COMMUNITY SEED SWAP DAY!
Time: 10:00am-2:00pm | Price: Free
NATURE TOTS STORY TIME AT RIVER BEND NATURE CENTER!
Time: 11:00am-12:00pm | Price: Included with admission, free for members
HUNGER RUN 5K AND 1K CHALLENGE
Time: 11:30am-1:00pm | Price: $30
ADULTING 101-COOKING
Time: 12:00-2:00pm | Price: $5
MADAGASCAR AT THE WICHITA THEATRE
Time: 1:00-5:00pm | Price: $12
SCIENCE SATURDAY AT RIVER BEND NATURE CENTER!
Time: 1:00-2:30pm | Price: Included with admission, free for members
MSU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL VS. TARLETON STATE
Time: 2:00-4:00pm | Price: General Admission $3-$7
A NIGHT TO REMEMBER
Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $65
THE IRON HORSE PUB PRESENTS EVEN IT UP: A TRIBUTE TO HEART
Time: 8:00pm-1:00am | Price: Check the website or call the pub at 940-737-9488
Sunday, January 29
WICHITA FALLS GUN & KNIFE SHOW
Time: 10:00am-5:00pm | Price: $5 adults, children 13 and under are free
MADAGASCAR AT THE WICHITA THEATRE
Time: 2:00-4:00pm | Price: $12
OPEN ICE SKATING
Time: 3:00-5:00pm | Price: $8
If you have an event you would like included ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!