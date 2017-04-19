What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
The 'Big Brother' casting call, Game 3 of the playoff series between the Wildcats and the Lone Star Brahmas, the Wichita Falls PRCA Rodeo and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, April 20 – Sunday, April 23.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, April 20
TIME MANAGEMENT WORKSHOP
Time: 8:00am-12:00pm | Price: $60
FAIRIES IN THE FALLS
Time: 10:00am-3:00pm | Price: Free
J. BRADFORD M.: AN EXHIBITION OF WORKS @ THE FORUM
Price: Free
COPING WITH GRIEF
Time: 5:30-6:30pm | Price: Free
ALL ABOUT ACRYLICS @ THE KEMP
Time: 6:00-8:30pm | Price: $45
MOON OVER BUFFALO AT BACKDOOR THEATRE
Time: 6:30-10:30pm | Price: $17-$35
CELEBRITY ROAST HONORING DR. JESSE ROGERS
Time: 7:00-9:30pm
SOUNDS OF SPEEDWAY FEATURING MEMPHIS SOUL
Time: 7:00-9:30pm | Price: $20 in advance, $25 at the door
WOODWIND CHAMBER ENSEMBLE AT MSU
Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: Free
LUKE ROBINSON AT SILVER DOLLAR SALOON
Time: 8:30pm-12:00am
Friday, April 21
FAIRIES IN THE FALLS
Time: 10:00am-3:00pm | Price: Free
J. BRADFORD M.: AN EXHIBITION OF WORKS @ THE FORUM
Price: Free
CULINARY AROUND THE WORLD - NORTHERN ITALIAN
Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: $30
MOON OVER BUFFALO AT BACKDOOR THEATRE
Time: 6:30-10:30pm | Price: $17-$35
AUSTIN CUNNINGHAM AT FRANK & JOE'S
Time: 7:00-10:45pm | Price: Free
WICHITA FALLS PRCA RODEO
Time: 7:00pm | Price: Adults $12, Military $10, Kids 6-10 $5, Kids 5 and under Free
WICHITA FALLS WILDCATS ROUND 1 PLAYOFFS
Time: 7:05pm | Price: $7-$15
WILLY WONKA AT THE WICHITA THEATRE
Time: 7:30pm
JOSH ABBOTT BAND AT DENIM AND DIAMONDS
Time: 7:30-11:45pm | Price: $15 in advance, $18 at the door
SHANE SMITH & THE SAINTS AT THE IRON HORSE PUB
Time: 8:00pm-1:00am | Price: Call 940-767-9488
Saturday, April 22
BIG BROTHER CASTING CALL
Time: 8:00am-5:00pm
ROYAL ARCH TENNIS TOURNAMENT
Time: 8:00am-7:00pm | Price: $30 singles / $25 doubles
SPRING FLING REMEMBERED
Price: Free
CRUISIN' KEMP CAR SHOW
Time: 9:00am-2:00pm | Price: $20 per vehicle, free for spectators
BBB "SECURE YOUR ID" DAY
Time: 9:00am-12:00pm | Price: Free
FAIRIES IN THE FALLS
Time: 10:00am-3:00pm | Price: Free
WFISD TEACHER JOB FAIR
Time: 10:00am-1:00pm | Price: Free
EARTH DAY UPCYCLING EVENT
Time: 10:00am-2:00pm | Price: Free
EARTH DAY RECYCLE WATER BOTTLE CRAFT
Time: 10:00am-2:00pm | Price: Free
SPRING FEVER AT THE WICHITA FALLS MUSEUM OF ART AT MSU
Time: 11:00am-8:00pm | Price: Free
YMCA HEALTHY KIDS DAY 2017
Time: 11:00am-2:00pm | Price: Free
NATURE TOTS STORY TIME AT RIVER BEND NATURE CENTER!
Time: 11:00am-12:00pm | Price: Included with admission, free to members
PAINTING WITH PRISMACOLORS @ THE KEMP
Time: 11:00am-3:00pm | Price $35 + supple fees
SCIENCE SATURDAY AT RIVER BEND NATURE CENTER!
Time: 1:00-2:30pm | Price: Included with admission, free for members
J. BRADFORD M.: AN EXHIBITION OF WORKS @ THE FORUM
Price: Free
WILLY WONKA (MATINEE) AT THE WICHITA THEATRE
Time: 2:00pm
FALLS FAST AND FURIOUS
Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $100
MOON OVER BUFFALO AT BACKDOOR THEATRE
Time: 6:30-10:30pm | Price: $17-$35
WILLY WONKA AT THE WICHITA THEATRE
Time: 7:30pm
NO LIMITS AT THE IRON HORSE PUB
Time: 8:00pm-1:00am | Price: Call 940-767-9488
AWESOME SAUSE AT SILVER DOLLAR SALOON
Time: 8:30pm-12:00am
Sunday, April 23
FAIRIES IN THE FALLS
Time: 10:00am-3:00pm | Price: Free
J. BRADFORD M.: AN EXHIBITION OF WORKS @ THE FORUM
Price: Free
HEALTHY KIDS RUNNING SERIES - WICHITA FALLS
Time: 4:00-5:00pm | Price: $35
If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!