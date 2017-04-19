What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The 'Big Brother' casting call, Game 3 of the playoff series between the Wildcats and the Lone Star Brahmas, the Wichita Falls PRCA Rodeo and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, April 20 – Sunday, April 23.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, April 20

TIME MANAGEMENT WORKSHOP

Time: 8:00am-12:00pm | Price: $60

FAIRIES IN THE FALLS

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm | Price: Free

J. BRADFORD M.: AN EXHIBITION OF WORKS @ THE FORUM

Price: Free

COPING WITH GRIEF

Time: 5:30-6:30pm | Price: Free

ALL ABOUT ACRYLICS @ THE KEMP

Time: 6:00-8:30pm | Price: $45

MOON OVER BUFFALO AT BACKDOOR THEATRE

Time: 6:30-10:30pm | Price: $17-$35

CELEBRITY ROAST HONORING DR. JESSE ROGERS

Time: 7:00-9:30pm

SOUNDS OF SPEEDWAY FEATURING MEMPHIS SOUL

Time: 7:00-9:30pm | Price: $20 in advance, $25 at the door

WOODWIND CHAMBER ENSEMBLE AT MSU

Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: Free

LUKE ROBINSON AT SILVER DOLLAR SALOON

Time: 8:30pm-12:00am

Friday, April 21

FAIRIES IN THE FALLS

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm | Price: Free

J. BRADFORD M.: AN EXHIBITION OF WORKS @ THE FORUM

Price: Free

CULINARY AROUND THE WORLD - NORTHERN ITALIAN

Time: 6:00-9:00pm | Price: $30

MOON OVER BUFFALO AT BACKDOOR THEATRE

Time: 6:30-10:30pm | Price: $17-$35

AUSTIN CUNNINGHAM AT FRANK & JOE'S

Time: 7:00-10:45pm | Price: Free

WICHITA FALLS PRCA RODEO

Time: 7:00pm | Price: Adults $12, Military $10, Kids 6-10 $5, Kids 5 and under Free

WICHITA FALLS WILDCATS ROUND 1 PLAYOFFS

Time: 7:05pm | Price: $7-$15

WILLY WONKA AT THE WICHITA THEATRE

Time: 7:30pm

JOSH ABBOTT BAND AT DENIM AND DIAMONDS

Time: 7:30-11:45pm | Price: $15 in advance, $18 at the door

SHANE SMITH & THE SAINTS AT THE IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 8:00pm-1:00am | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Saturday, April 22

BIG BROTHER CASTING CALL

Time: 8:00am-5:00pm

ROYAL ARCH TENNIS TOURNAMENT

Time: 8:00am-7:00pm | Price: $30 singles / $25 doubles

SPRING FLING REMEMBERED

Price: Free

CRUISIN' KEMP CAR SHOW

Time: 9:00am-2:00pm | Price: $20 per vehicle, free for spectators

BBB "SECURE YOUR ID" DAY

Time: 9:00am-12:00pm | Price: Free

FAIRIES IN THE FALLS

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm | Price: Free

WFISD TEACHER JOB FAIR

Time: 10:00am-1:00pm | Price: Free

EARTH DAY UPCYCLING EVENT

Time: 10:00am-2:00pm | Price: Free

EARTH DAY RECYCLE WATER BOTTLE CRAFT

Time: 10:00am-2:00pm | Price: Free

SPRING FEVER AT THE WICHITA FALLS MUSEUM OF ART AT MSU

Time: 11:00am-8:00pm | Price: Free

YMCA HEALTHY KIDS DAY 2017

Time: 11:00am-2:00pm | Price: Free

NATURE TOTS STORY TIME AT RIVER BEND NATURE CENTER!

Time: 11:00am-12:00pm | Price: Included with admission, free to members

PAINTING WITH PRISMACOLORS @ THE KEMP

Time: 11:00am-3:00pm | Price $35 + supple fees

SCIENCE SATURDAY AT RIVER BEND NATURE CENTER!

Time: 1:00-2:30pm | Price: Included with admission, free for members

J. BRADFORD M.: AN EXHIBITION OF WORKS @ THE FORUM

Price: Free

WILLY WONKA (MATINEE) AT THE WICHITA THEATRE

Time: 2:00pm

FALLS FAST AND FURIOUS

Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: $100

MOON OVER BUFFALO AT BACKDOOR THEATRE

Time: 6:30-10:30pm | Price: $17-$35

WILLY WONKA AT THE WICHITA THEATRE

Time: 7:30pm

NO LIMITS AT THE IRON HORSE PUB

Time: 8:00pm-1:00am | Price: Call 940-767-9488

AWESOME SAUSE AT SILVER DOLLAR SALOON

Time: 8:30pm-12:00am

Sunday, April 23

FAIRIES IN THE FALLS

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm | Price: Free

J. BRADFORD M.: AN EXHIBITION OF WORKS @ THE FORUM

Price: Free

HEALTHY KIDS RUNNING SERIES - WICHITA FALLS

Time: 4:00-5:00pm | Price: $35

