What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
The Red River Lyric Opera Summer Festival, Movies in the Park, Revolver Night at The Yard, live theater and a lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, July 20 – Sunday, July 23.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, July 20
SHERIFF'S POSSE FUNDRAISER
Time: 11:00am-2:00pm
CAMPER DOOR HANGER WORKSHOP HOSTED BY FRAMED
Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: $40
RED RIVER LYRIC OPERA SUMMER FESTIVAL
Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: $10 General Admission. Free to MSU students and military
13: THE MUSICAL AT BACKDOOR THEATRE
Time: 7:30-9:30pm
CHEYENNE PITTS LIVE AT THE YARD
Time: 8:00-10:00pm | Price: Free
Friday, July 21
WFAA GROUP SHOW @ THE KEMP
Time: 6:30pm | Price: Free
REVOLVER NIGHT AT THE YARD
Time: 7:00-9:00pm
RED RIVER LYRIC OPERA SUMMER FESTIVAL
Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: $10 General Admission. Free to MSU students and military
13: THE MUSICAL AT BACKDOOR THEATRE
Time: 7:30-9:30pm
JAMES COOK AND FRIENDS AT THE IRON HORSE PUB
Time: 8:00-11:45pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488 for details
Saturday, July 22
FUR FLYING!!
Time: 10:00am-2:00pm
PILATES BASICS WITH STELLA YARBROUGH
Time: 10:00-11:00am | Price: Free
MONTHLY SIDEWALK JAM
Time: 2:00-4:30pm | Price: Free
13: THE MUSICAL AT BACKDOOR THEATRE
Time: 7:30-9:30pm
RED RIVER LYRIC OPERA SUMMER FESTIVAL
Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: $10 General Admission. Free to MSU students and military
VEGAS STARS AT SILVER DOLLAR SALOON
Time: 8:00-11:00pm
MIKE O'NEILL WITH RODNEY JOHNSON AT THE IRON HORSE PUB
Time: 8:00-11:00pm | Call 940-767-9488 for details
MOVIES IN THE PARK
Time: 8:30-10:30pm | Price: Free
Sunday, July 23
RED RIVER LYRIC OPERA SUMMER FESTIVAL
Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: $10 General Admission. Free to MSU students and military
If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!