What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Dave Diamond

The 'Live at the Lake' Concert Series featuring 11th Street Saints, Project Back to School, WFISD Fan Fest 2017, Cats at Wichita Theater and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, August 10 – Saturday, August 12.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, August 10

AUGUST NETWORKING SESSION
Time: 10:30am

ANIMAL ADVENTURES: ALL ABOUT TEXAS BUTTERFLIES AT RIVER BEND NATURE CENTER
Time: 2:00-3:30pm | Price: Free for members, Included with General Admission

GLEN BACUS ART SHOW OPENING AT THE MAPLEWOOD
Time: 6:00-10:00pm | Price: Free

SOUNDS OF SPEEDWAY: DAVE HALSTON AND THE LITTLE BIG BAND
Time: 6:15-10:00pm | Price: $20 in advance, $25 at the door

LIVE AT THE LAKE
Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: Free

WFISD FAN FEST 2017- CANCELLED
Time: 6:30-8:30pm | Price: Free

CATS AT THE WICHITA THEATRE
Time: 7:30-10:30pm | Price: Adults $24, Military $21, Students and Children $13

LIVE MUSIC WITH A SEJ MILES HOSTED BY GYPSY UNCORKED
Time: 8:00-10:00pm

Friday, August 11

DAVE ROBAIRE AT PARKWAY GRILL
Time: 7:00-9:30pm

CATS AT THE WICHITA THEATRE
Time: 7:30-10:30pm | Price: Adults $24, Military $21, Students and Children $13

TEXEZ MUDD AT THE IRON HORSE PUB
Time: 8:00pm-Midnight | Price: Call 940-767-9488

THE MARCH DIVIDE AT GYPSY UNCORKED
Time: 8:00-10:00pm

Saturday, August 12

PROJECT BACK TO SCHOOL
Time: 9:00am-Noon

PICK A PACK FULL OF SCHOOL SUPPLIES AND PRIZES
Time: 2pm-4pm | Price: FREE

CATS AT THE WICHITA THEATRE
Time: 7:30-10:30pm | Price: Adults $24, Military $21, Students and Children $13

CHET STEVENS AT THE IRON HORSE PUB
Time: 8:00-11:00pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

LIVE MUSIC WITH JOHNNY HOSTED BY GYPSY UNCORKED
Time: 8:00-10:00pm

AFTER THE BLAST HOSTED BY WICHITA RACEWAY PARK
Time: 9:00-11:00pm | Price: $15

If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!

Categories: Wichita Falls Events, Wichita Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top