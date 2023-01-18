Is It True Tom Cruise Hasn’t Seen Daughter Suri Cruise in a Decade?

Does Tom Cruise ever see his daughter Suri Cruise?

Now 16 years old, it's widely believed that Suri — the daughter of Cruise and Katie Holmes — has not been spotted publicly with her father in a decade.

The A-listers' daughter's relationship with her famous father has been the subject of media scrutiny for many years, and now that she's hit the Sweet Sixteen milestone, many are wondering about Suri's relationship with Cruise.

When Is the Last Time Tom Cruise Saw Suri?

According to Us Weekly, Tom Cruise hasn't been seen publicly with Suri since around 2013, when she was 7.

Reportedly, Cruise and Katie Holmes' custody arrangement allows him to see his daughter for up to 10 days a month, but he allegedly chooses not to.

According to TMZ, the Mission Impossible star pays around $33,000 per month in child support for Suri.

It's believed that Cruise currently remains on good terms with his two other children — Isabella, 29, and Connor, 27 — who he and ex Nicole Kidman adopted in 1992 and 1995, respectively.

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes in Rome for wedding in Rome, Italy on November 16, 2006. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images loading...

Tom Cruise and Suri's Estranged Relationship:

Tom Cruise allegedly doesn't have a relationship with his daughter, who was born in April 2006, because she does not practice Scientology.

In 2018, an anonymous source apparently told Us Weekly that Cruise "chooses not to [see his daughter] because she is not a Scientologist."

Cruise's religion has been a focal point in the speculation surrounding his alleged estrangement from Suri.

In 2016, Page Six reported that the reason Cruise cut off both Holmes and Suri is because of the Church of Scientology's rules against associating with "nonbelievers."

"If he wanted to see her, he could see her. Even people in prison have a right to see their children," a source said at the time.

Notably, Cruise is close with the Church's controversial leader, David Miscavige.

Are Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes on Good Terms?

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes began dating in 2005 before getting engaged just seven weeks later. They were married in a Scientology ceremony in Italy, where David Miscavige served as Cruise's best man, according to E! News.

The couple separated in 2011. They finalized their divorce in 2012, around the same time Cruise's relationship with his daughter appeared to crumble, as least in the public eye.

After Holmes and Cruise divorced, the Batman Begins star moved across the country to raise Suri in Manhattan, New York, where she reportedly returned to her Catholic roots.

In 2020, actress and former Scientologist Leah Remini told the New York Post that Holmes is considered an enemy of the church of Scientology.

"Scientology considers Katie a suppressive person which is an enemy and therefore Tom believes, like all Scientologists, that he can’t be connected to Suri. I’m sure his master plan is to wait until Suri gets older so that he can lure her into Scientology and away from her mother ... I’m only assuming that there’s some type of agreement to protect her daughter," Remini said.