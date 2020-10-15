Where and When to Cast Your Early Votes in the Wichita Falls Area

Election Day in the United States is Thursday, November 3rd, but early voting in Texas is already in full swing.

By all accounts this may be a record turnout for a presidential election and if you don't want to stand in line at the polls on Election Day you'll still want to have your voice heard so here's where to vote early.

These early voting locations in Wichita Falls area are open daily through Friday, October 30th.

Room 139 in the Wichita County Courthouse at 900 7th Street will be open from 8:00 to 5:00 now through October 17th, from Noon to 5 on Sundays October 18th and 25th, and from 7 to 7 weekdays the weeks of October 19th and 26th.

The polling booths Home Zone Furniture at 3921 Fairway Boulevard will be open from 10 to 7 now through October 17th, from Noon to 5 Sundays October 18th and 25th, from 10 to 7 from October 19th through the 21st, from 9 to 9 the 22nd through the 24th, and from 9 to 9 the week of October 26th.

You can vote early at Sikes Senter Mall at 3111 Midwestern Parkway from 10 to 7 now through October 17th, from Noon to 5 on Sunday the 18th, from 10 to 7 October 19th through the 21st, from 9 to 7 October 22nd through the 24th, from 11 to 6 on Sunday the 25th, and from 10 to 7 October 26th through the 30th.

Around the area polls are also open at the Wichita County Commissioner 2 building at 102 West College in Burkburnett; at the Wichita County Tax Office Substation at 400 North Wall Street in Iowa Park; and at the Commissioner 4 building at 2023 SH25 North in Electra, all with hours closely matching those of the Wichita County Courthouse.

In addition to various races for political offices there are other issues on this ballot so do your homework, make your decisions and cast your vote at the time and place that is convenient to you.

The League of Women Voters website is a great source of information on this and all elections.