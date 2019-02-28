Which are the Hardest Working Cities in Texas?
In an age where many families are two-income households or more to make ends meet, which cities in Texas top the list of the hardest working?
To determine the list of the hardest working cities, the website Wallet Hub measured 116 cities using metrics including:
- Average Workweek Hours
- Employment Rate
- Share of Households where No Adults Work
- Share of Workers Leaving Vacation Time Unused
- Share of Engaged Workers
- Idle Youth (16-24) Rate
- Average Commute Time
- Share of Workers with Multiple Jobs
- Annual Volunteer Hours per Resident
- Average Leisure Time Spent per Day
When all was said and done, 13 Texas cities made it to the list, ranging from 3rd place to 68th:
|RANK
|CITY
|3
|Irving, TX
|5
|Plano, TX
|8
|Austin, TX
|11
|Dallas, TX
|13
|Corpus Christi, TX
|15
|Fort Worth, TX
|18
|Arlington, TX
|19
|Garland, TX
|22
|Houston, TX
|36
|Laredo, TX
|43
|El Paso, TX
|44
|San Antonio, TX
|68
|Lubbock, TX
To see the complete list of all 116 cities, CLICK HERE