Which States Hate Texas, and Which State Does Texas Hate?

You'll probably be able to guess what state Texans hate, but what states don't like the Lone Star state?

Matt Shirley performed a totally unscientific study and asked his 327,000 Instagram followers where they're from and what state they dislike the most. And you probably saw it coming, but Texans aren't too fond of Oklahoma. As for those who don't like Texas, that spreads across several states like Alaska, California, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

But here's the big question... why does Florida hate itself?