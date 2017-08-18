White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon Removed From Position

White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is out of his job, according to multiple reports.

"President Trump has told senior aides that he has decided to remove Stephen K. Bannon, the embattled White House chief strategist who helped Mr. Trump win the 2016 election, according to two administration officials briefed on the discussion," reports The New York Times .

Bannon reportedly had conflicts with many officials in the White House. It is not clear whether he resigned or was fired.

The White House issued a statement saying, "White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve's last day. We are grateful for his service and wish him the best."

Bannon, 63, reportedly wound up in the president's doghouse after he spoke with the American Prospect and contradicted him on North Korea.

What kind of ripple effect this decision has remains to be seen. Bannon, well known for running the conservative site Breitbart, could become a Trump critic, while the president himself could face backlash from other conservative outlets for this personnel move.

Bannon joins a growing list of aides in the administration who've endured short tenures. Press secretary Sean Spicer, chief of staff Reince Preibus and communications director Anthony Scaramucci are some of the notable names who have left the White House.