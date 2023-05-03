A Very Lonely Burglar Broke Into a Wichita Falls Adult Video Store

I’ve written about many crimes over the years, but this is a first.

Someone broke into DW’s Adult Video Store on Sheppard Access Road at around 6:45 am on Tuesday, May 2, according to Texoma’s Homepage. The burglar got into the building by smashing through the glass on the front door.

Unfortunately, an early morning burglary is not uncommon here in Wichita Falls. However, what the suspect stole is very uncommon.

Get our free mobile app

The person (or persons) didn’t steal the cash register or a safe or a whole bunch of freaky stuff to sell on the black market. Instead, they stole a sex doll. A REAL DOLL brand life-size doll to be specific.

As the name would suggest, the dolls are very lifelike. If you dare to take a look, head to their obviously NFSW website.

The Wichita Falls Police say that the doll was the only thing stolen. However, they did find a wig on the ground, so maybe it fell off the doll as the burglar left the scene. I don’t know.

But if you happen to know someone who recently found companionship with a bald sex doll, there’s a good chance they’re the perpetrator.

In that case, Crime Stoppers would love to hear from you. Give them a call 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888, or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888. You can also submit a tip via the P3 Tips app or at wfcrime.com.

You’ll remain anonymous throughout the process and if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week April 28, 2023

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week April 21, 2023