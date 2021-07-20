Wichita Falls ATM Thieves Caught In The Act

It's no secret that there have been several ATM robberies in Wichita Falls over the last couple of years. This time it looks like the bad guys didn't quite get away.

The Times Record News is reporting that some would be ATM thieves were actually caught in the act in the early hours of Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. John Spragins officers noticed a pickup truck pulled up close to the ATM near First Capital Bank of Texas in Parker Square. It appeared that the truck had a chain attached to it.

When officers went to investigate the people in the truck fled the scene. They didn't get far as the truck was stopped in the 2000 block of Judson Circle behind the Cinemark Theater. The truck used in this incident was also reportedly stolen earlier in Wichita Falls.

According to reports one person was arrested on the scene and another fled. There may have been others involved. Police continue to investigate.

While there are many similarities between this incident and others that have taken place over the last couple of years in Wichita Falls, it is uncertain if the people involved in this incident are the same who have robbed, or attempted to rob, various ATMs in Wichita Falls. Just a few weeks ago the Postel Family Credit Union ATM was targeted for the second time.

As always, if you have any information about this crime contact Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888, if you're calling long distance call 1-800-322-9888. You never have to give your name and you could qualify for a cash reward.

