Wichita Falls Couple Accused of Forging Almost Fifty Thousand Dollars Worth of Checks

The forging allegedly began in January.

Anthony Deshawn Patterson and his wife are being accused of forging checks from his wife's great uncle. It happened after the great uncle's wife passed away. During this time they allegedly stole some of his personnel checks. KFDX reports the bank records show a pattern of the victim’s checks being deposited into an account, commingled with legitimate checks, followed by ATM withdrawals.

The forged checks went through the Patterson's account. This started happening on Jan. 27, 2020, and ending on July 16, 2020. Apparently 66 checks went through the wife's account, another eight checks went through Patterson's account. In total, $49,535.22 was stolen from the victim’s accounts. Patterson’s wife has not been arrested and Patterson’s bond is set at $25,000.