Is It Time To Lift Wichita Falls Drought Restrictions?

It’s been raining cats and dogs just about every other day here in Wichita Falls. Maybe it’s time to lift drought restrictions.

I’ll be the first to admit to being no expert when it comes to drought restrictions. That’s why I leave that sort of thing up to the people who truly understand the situation.

That said, from a layman’s standpoint, it feels like all the rain we’ve had recently should be enough to pull us out of the drought. However, several lakes in the area still aren’t at full capacity.

According to Texoma’s Homepage, the combined levels of Lake Arrowhead and Lake Kickapoo are currently at 79.4%. Wow. I figured they would have easily been at 100% following all the rain we’ve had over the last couple of months.

The good news is that Lake Kemp is at 100%. While the lake is located in Baylor County, much of the water is diverted to a reservoir northwest of Wichita Falls.

The Wichita Falls City Council is set to meet for a special session to discuss drought restrictions this Friday, June 7 at 11:30 am.

We’ll let you know what they decide.

