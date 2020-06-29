Wichita Falls Fourth of July 2020 Trash Pickup Schedule

The City of Wichita Falls will close its facilities on Friday, July 3 in honor of the Fourth of July holiday. As a result, the trash pickup schedule has been modified.

Monday and Tuesday trash pickups will happen as usual.

There will be no curbside organic recycling pickup on Wednesday.

Thursday’s collection service will now happen on Wednesday. Friday’s usual pickup will instead occur on Thursday.

Both the landfill and the transfer station will be open on Friday, July 3, but will close for the holiday on July 4.

If you need any additional information, reach out to the Sanitation Department at 940-761-7977.