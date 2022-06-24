Wichita Falls is Home to the Largest Elvis Store in Texas

Actually, I don't know of any other store dedicated to the King of Rock in Texas. We have a very passionate Elvis fan in Texas.

I have a feeling Elvis will be the talk of Hollywood this week with the new movie coming out. From the looks of early reviews, it sounds good. I am sure this going to lead to a lot of nostalgia for some folks and if you want to get your hands on some Elvis collectibles. You won't have to go far.

Located at 1112 8th Street in downtown Wichita Falls is Elvis Always Gifts and Collectibles. No need to travel to Tennessee for some Elvis stuff, they have a little bit of everything here. If you have never been, the Texas Bucket List showed it off in 2020.

In the video, the owner says she saw Elvis for the first time back in 1956 right here in Wichita Falls. I actually found an interview from before that show if you want to give it a listen above.

Get our free mobile app

I need to take a visit to the store and maybe pick up something. That Karate Elvis action figure has my name written all over it. Also, the owner claims she has better things for sale than what the shops have near Graceland.

via GIPHY

So if you watch the movie this weekend, make a trip downtown to check out the store. It's open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 AM to 5 PM.

Ten Things I Hate About Wichita Falls No jokes here. Legit stuff that pisses me off about our city. Let me know what I missed or if you disagree.