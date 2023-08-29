Is Jesus’ Image in a Street Light in Wichita Falls, Texas?

The image of Jesus Christ has appeared in strange places like coffee cups, toast, frying pans. One man is claiming that an image of Jesus is now in one of our light poles.

Wichita Falls is After All the City That Faith Built

Could we have a bunch of folks coming to see Jesus in Wichita Falls, Texas? Maybe...I don't really know. Apparently if you want to check it out, it's actually less than a five minute drive from where I am currently sitting in Wichita Falls.

Man Claims Light Pole Has a Face or a Cross?

So I was randomly scrolling through Twitter and saw this and thought. Wow, that's rather odd. I say the same thing that I say to everybody when you see something online. Don't believe everything you see, so let's go investigate. The man claims this is on the corner of Kemp and Call Field.

Photo from Google Street View of the Location

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Holy crap! That is actually there. Even the same freaking cones are in the background. I assume people putting up posters for garage sales or whatever local event is going slowly chipped away at the paint and formed the face of Jesus into the traffic pole.

Who knows how it got there, but it does look like this is actually real. So if you make your way towards the corner of Kemp and Call Field in Wichita Falls. Go snap a photo with the Jesus pole today!

