Get Ready For The 13th Annual Wichita Falls Largest Garage Sale

The biggest garage sale in Wichita Falls, Texas is happening on April 15! You don't want to miss all the great deals you'll find at the 13th annual Wichita Falls Largest Garage Sale.

The 13th annual Wichita Falls Largest Garage Sale will take place from 7a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15 in the parking lot at 2525 E Kell Blvd. The sale is hosted by Townsquare Media Wichita Falls (106.3 The Buzz, 92.9 NIN, 102.3 The Bull and NewsTalk 1290).

Wichita Falls Largest Garage Sale will feature over 55 booths of garage sales and local retail shops. The event will also have activities for children. The McDonald's Kids Area will feature games, dunk booth, virtual reality and more for children. Various food tricks will also be on site.

Admission to Wichita Falls Largest Garage Sale is $5 and a portion of proceeds will go to benefit local volunteer fire departments.

For questions, contact the Townsquare Media Wichita Falls office at 940-763-1111.