Wichita Falls Legend Eddie Hill Going Into Museum of North Texas History

Eddie Hill may not have been born in Wichita Falls, but he has called this place home for many years. The Museum of North Texas History will be honoring him this October.

If you want to talk about someone who has the need for speed. That would be Eddie Hill. For decades he was not just winning drag races on land, but he also won on boat as well. He is the only person to concurrently hold speed records in both. He has raced in NINE different decades dating all the way back to the 1940's.

Taking a look at the history of Eddie Hill, it's pretty remarkable. Back in 1999, he was voted one of the most popular drivers in the HISTORY of motorsports. When you think of a modern dragster car, you think of the big wheels in the back and the little ones in the front. Eddit Hill was the first person to do that. He was also the first to do a tire smoking burnout, which is one of the coolest things you can do before a race.

That's pretty legendary. So the Museum of North Texas History will be inducting Eddie Hill as a North Texas Legend."We are excited to honor Eddie Hill as the 2021 Legend of North Texas. Not only has he contributed to the racing world, but he is also a fixture in Wichita Falls with his business, Eddie Hill’s Fun Cycles”, says Museum Executive Director, Madeleine Calcote.

The event will take place on Wednesday, October 6, 11:30 AM at the Forum, 2120 Speedway Avenue, Wichita Falls, TX. Tickets are $50 each and a table of 8 can be purchased for $360. Please call 940-322-7628 for tickets and more info.

