Wichita Falls Man Wakes Up Angry and Punches Girlfriend in the Face

John Bond Jr. definitely woke up on the wrong side of the bed this week.

The Wichita Falls Police Department were called to a situation at the 2100 block of Princeton this past Wednesday. During the 9-1-1 call, the female victim said her boyfriend had just repeatedly punched her that morning. The victim said Bond began assaulting her again that morning after waking up angry.

Bond allegedly grabbed the victim’s hair and started punching her in the face with his fist multiple times. After he stopped, the woman fled the residence and went to a neighbor’s house to call for help. Police would later find Bond walking back towards the residence since he was not there when the police arrived.

Due to previous convictions of assault, Bond’s charge was elevated to a third-degree felony. John Bond Jr. was arrested and charged with felony assault family violence following the incident. He remained in the Wichita County Jail Friday on a $5,000 bond.