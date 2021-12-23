Wichita Falls Police Looking for Guy Who Attempted to Lure a Young Girl

The WFPD encourages all citizens to be alert for possible predators.



Just a few days away from Christmas and a lot of folks are doing some last minute Christmas shopping. Last night the Wichita Falls police were called out to the Ross off of Call Field Road about a suspicious person. A woman claimed an older male attempted to lure her young daughter to another part of the store.

The man allegedly tried to get the daughter away by showing her a Mickey Mouse bag and he apparently also has a Mickey Mouse tattoo on his forearm. The girl went and told her mom. That is when the police were called. The mom was able to get a description of the man's vehicle. A blacked-out Dodge Challenger with silver/chrome wheels.

The suspect was described as a white male approximately 30 years old wearing a green shirt with a picture of Rick and Morty on it. He was medium build, had a buzzed head, neck tattoos, and a scar on his right eyebrow. If you happen to recognize this person, you can call the Wichita Falls police at 940-720-5000 on their non emergency number.

Friendly reminder, if something like this happens to you in town. Please call the Wichita Falls Police Department. I know the stores are very busy right now do to the holiday. Stay safe and always keep an eye on your kids.