Wichita Falls Public Library Begins Phased Reopening

As with every other entity that's struggling with exactly how and how quickly to reopen the Wichita Falls Public Library has come up with their plan for phasing things back to some semblance of normalcy.

For the remainder of this week they have extended the hours for curbside pickup to 9:30 a.m. to noon and 2:00 to 5:30 p.m.

Beginning next Monday (05.11.20) they will begin allowing limited customer access to the lobby area and Service Desk. Between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. they will be allowing up to 30 people inside for reference services, item request pickup, and limited computer use. Social distancing and enhanced safety protocols will be enacted.

You can only watch so many movies, books open up a never-ending variety of new worlds for kids isolated at home.

The Wichita Falls Public Library understands your concerns and appreciates your patience and cooperation. If you have any questions about library services call them at 940-767-0868.